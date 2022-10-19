Daniel Ricciardo will be a 'big hit' for Haas in 2023 F1 season, says team principal

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Daniel Ricciardo might prove to be the perfect fit for his team. With the American outfit currently looking for a driver to race alongside Kevin Magnussen in 2023, Ricciardo seems to be at the very top of their list.

After publicly admitting to speaking to the McLaren driver about the seat, Steiner told Motorsportweek:

“If he’s interested in us, he’s not shy to call me up. I am not going to chase him down. I want him to decide what he wants to do for himself, first, before being talked into something. I think he’s a good driver and I don’t know how he got in the situation he’s in now, but I think he needs to come clean with himself and decide what he’s going to do.”

Daniel Ricciardo's current form surprised Steiner like many others. The Italian boss, however, believes that the Aussie can still bring a lot to Haas. He said:

“For us, he would be a big hit. He was a race winner and now he is without a job. He was a race winner just last year. I rate him as a driver, I have no idea why he doesn’t perform right now. That is for him to figure out.”

Ricciardo is currently without a seat for 2023. After spending two underwhelming years with McLaren, the driver's form has dipped to an all-time low. Steiner, however, has made it clear that Daniel Ricciardo is still a driver Haas would like to have.

Zak Brown claims Daniel Ricciardo doesn't want to drive for a less competitive team

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has parted ways with Australian sensation Daniel Ricciardo. The business giant, however, like many fans, is bummed out about Ricciardo not being on the grid next year.

Speaking to RacingNews365, he reasoned it, saying:

“I think like everyone’s bummed he won’t be on the grid, because he’s great for the sport and he wants to race. He probably could have driven for Williams or Haas is my guess. I’m speculating that he doesn’t want to drive for a team that’s ninth or 10th in the championship, which I understand, given his pedigree. But hopefully, he’ll come back in 2024.”

Ricciardo is a beloved entity in the Formula 1 world. He is a big name in the sport, accumulating a giant fan base over the years. The fraternity will undoubtedly want to see the 33-year-old race in 2024.

