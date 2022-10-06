Daniel Ricciardo will take ‘all the little positives’ he can after 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Daniel Ricciardo believes his result at the Singapore GP is motivating, especially with the year he has had. The Australian believes the result has created a positive atmosphere for the McLaren team and a confidence boost overall.

Asked by Sportskeeda how motivating the performance at the Singapore GP was, the Australian driver said:

"It helps, every bit helps in the year that it has been. With the on-track and off-track stuff, it's just...you really just take all the little positives you can and I mean, just simple ones. I've had top fives before, so it's not like I'm gonna go and just spray champagne tonight. Just knowing that I'm gonna walk back into the team hospitality and everyone's gonna have a smile and it's gonna be hugs and high-fives. Just to kinda see some really nice positivity."

A fifth-place finish in the Singapore GP has been motivating for Daniel Ricciardo, particularly from the point of view of returning to a positive team atmosphere. While it might not be worth a champagne celebration, the result has been a relief after the off-track events the Australian has been involved in, particularly involving his drive for next year.

Daniel Ricciardo might consider a 'short' by the end of the season

Asked by Sportskeeda if the Singapore GP result was motivating enough to have a 'shoey' worthy performance in the future, the Australian asked for the question to be repeated in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the race, the Australian smiled at the idea of a shoey saying:

"Look if this was the last race of the year - and I got the top five and it meant that the team was fourth, then I think I'd do a shooey with the team so ask me in five races."

Although his confidence levels are far from serving up a champagne in a shoe as a part of an Australian racing tradition, the 2022 season has been a grueling one for Daniel Ricciardo. The McLaren driver, once considered a potential world-champion material, is now struggling to find a seat on the grid. Given his scenario, he did admit that a reserve driver role might be a consideration because he wishes to continue in the sport.

