"Daniel was very well-behaved": Watch Daniel Ricciardo's hilarious exchange with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP press conference

George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo recently had a hilarious back-and-forth at the drivers' press conference ahead of the 2023 F1 Dutch GP.

Since it was the first interaction between the drivers after the three-week summer break, they had several stories to share about their time off the track. Furthermore, Ricciardo and Russell both posted pictures of themselves partying together at Martin Garrix's concert with their partners.

While speaking in the press conference, George Russell stated that both he and Daniel Ricciardo knew about each other's plans to attend the concert. The Mercedes driver also mentioned how they met with Logan Sargeant at the concert as well.

"It was, it was good. We... we both knew we were going to the same place. I bumped into Logan as well, so yeah, it was..."

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen passed a comment that made everyone laugh. Interjecting in the conversation, Daniel Ricciardo went on record and humorously stated how he was well-behaved. The Honey Badger said:

"I was well-behaved."

Russell confirmed how well-behaved Ricciardo was and joked that he must have partied hard during the six-month break at the start of 2023.

"Daniel was very well-behaved. I was pretty impressed. So I think Daniel had done his partying in the six months prior."

At the start of the summer break in August, both Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell posted pictures of them attending the concert, which blew up on various social media platforms.

Daniel Ricciardo on how he felt while driving the AlphaTauri AT04

Ricciardo recently replaced rookie Nyck de Vries in AlphaTauri and has been performing quite decently. During the first two races of the 2023 F1 season, Ricciardo is already feeling much more comfortable in the car than what he felt at McLaren.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

"On lap one [with AlphaTauri AT04], I already felt like I was getting kind of the feedback that maybe I would expect or like, so that was important."

"Maybe I'll find things that I've just got to work on that don't quite correlate to my feeling, so I expect still some maybe challenges along the way. But the first impression was that it did give me a little bit more of a familiar feeling. That was also important because I was hoping to feel something like that."

Only time will tell how Ricciardo will perform for the rest of the 2023 F1 season and whether he will be able to outperform Yuki Tsunoda or not.