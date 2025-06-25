Days after getting superlicense exemption, Arvid Lindblad set to test Red Bull F1 car for the first time at the British GP

Arvid Lindblad, Red Bull's 17-year-old junior driver, will compete in the FP1 session of the 2025 British Grand Prix. Senior advisor Helmut Marko confirmed the news days after the teenager received his F1 super license.

Lindblad left an everlasting impact on Red Bull after consistent pace and performance in the junior series, including F3 and F2. This year, he won the F2 sprint race in Jeddah to become the youngest winner in F2's history.

Given his talent and potential, the Milton Keynes-based squad applied for his F1 super license despite him not meeting the minimum age (18) criteria. However, given that FIA made an exception for Kimi Antonelli last year, the Bulls argued that Lindblad's experience is enough to prove his maturity as a professional racing driver.

A couple of weeks ago, FIA delivered its verdict on the request and awarded an F1 super license to Arvid Lindblad at just 17 years of age.

Moreover, ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix scheduled for July 6, senior advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed that Lindblad will feature in the first free practice session on Friday, marking his formal F1 debut.

"He spent half a day in the car on Monday in Italy to prepare. And he'll also be in the car for Friday's practice at Silverstone. He stands out for his mental strength and self-confidence; his Swedish-Indian mix is clearly very good for motorsport," Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

While Marko didn't clarify if Lindblad will be seen driving for Red Bull, Motorsport reported that the 17-year-old will race for sister team Racing Bulls in the FP1 session at Silverstone. This marks a big step for the Bulls as they expand their junior driver program to unearth the next superstar.

Arvid Lindblad's promotion was fast-tracked due to Max Verstappen, says Marko

Arvid Lindblad at the Formula 2 Championship - Round 6, Barcelona - Feature Race - Source: Getty

At just 17 years of age, Arvid Lindblad is set to make his F1 debut at Silverstone. Red Bull's request for an age exemption raised speculations about the team's actual motive.

Senior advisor Helmut Marko put rumours to rest and confirmed that Lindblad's promotion is a part of their plan to find cover for Max Verstappen, who is a single penalty point away from getting a race ban.

"We're preparing in case something really happens to Max Verstappen regarding his penalty points. We currently have two reserve drivers: Lindblad and Ayumu Iwasa, whose Formula 1 schedule clashes with his appearances in Japan. We even had a deal with another team for some races; at one point, a reserve driver was even scheduled for three teams. It's not that easy to find someone who's in top shape. And that's why Lindblad is in the car now," Marko added (via Kleine Zeitung).

Marko clarified that a potential change in the driver's lineup is not on the cards. Arvid Lindblad has been promoted to get some experience in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

