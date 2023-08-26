“Death, taxes, and Mercedes timing qualifying horribly”: Lewis Hamilton getting knocked out in Q2 infuriates Silver Arrows fans

Lewis Hamilton has failed to reach Q3 for the second time in the 2023 season and will start Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix from P13.

The track was wet before qualifying even began, but it dried out over the session. A few drivers switched to a new set of intermediate tyres because the Zandvoort circuit isn't suitable for slicks.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton misjudged the rapidly-changing track conditions and failed to adjust their strategy accordingly. Thus, Hamilton was unable to put in a good lap to pull through Q2.

Hamilton's failure to qualify has disappointed a lot of Mercedes fans, with many taking to social media to express their frustration. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The last time Hamilton was knocked out of Q2 was at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, where he left the pits late, got stuck in traffic and was unable to put in a good lap. He started the Miami Grand Prix in the 13th position.

Sargeant, who finished in 10th place, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, and Nico Hulkenberg were the four drivers who did not qualify for Q3, with 0.084 seconds separating them from Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes can challenge faster teams at the Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes will be competitive against faster teams at the Dutch Grand Prix. His main aim this weekend would be to out-score Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso to claim the runner-up position in the drivers' championship.

“The Red Bull’s a little bit quick, as always. So I don’t necessarily anticipate we will easily be able to beat them. But I think we’re going to be close,” he said (via planetf1.com).

Hamilton said he doesn't think any team is significantly ahead of Mercedes this weekend, which is a good sign as Mercedes looks to solidify P2 in the constructors' championship.

With a shocking exit from Q2, Lewis Hamilton will start the Dutch Grand Prix from 13th position alongside AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda.