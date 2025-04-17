“Definitely means something”: Lando Norris expresses gratitude towards 4x F1 champ amid recent comments

Earlier this week, four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel commended Lando Norris on his ability to be vulnerable and self-critical, after a difficult qualifying session and a third-place finish in Bahrain this past weekend, saying that it makes him a good role model. Now, Norris has responded to the former F1 driver's comments, sharing his appreciation for the kind words Vettel shared about him. The British driver also revealed the nature of his relationship with the former driver, explaining that they stay in touch, as well as the German driver's tendency to reach out with messages of support when Norris needs it the most.

The McLaren driver shared his feelings in Saudi Arabia, ahead of the Grand Prix weekend taking place in Jeddah. Speaking with the media, he said:

“I saw what Seb said, me and Seb talk every now and then. He texts me, always in times when I probably need it the most, so I really love Seb. He's always helping me and texting me and sending me little notes that I appreciate a lot, especially from someone like him, I think it definitely means something.”

Lando Norris and Sebastian Vettel battled each other on track from the 2019 to 2022 seasons, from Norris' debut to Vettel's retirement. During that time, Vettel raced for the Ferrari and Aston Martin teams while Norris has been with McLaren from day one.

Of course, the German driver's four titles came much before the Briton's time in Formula 1, scoring them in the 2010 to 2013 seasons consecutively during his time driving for Red Bull Racing.

Ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lando Norris currently leads the drivers' championship, having scored 77 points over the first four race weekends this season. Norris has been able to secure the lead after landing on the podium at the end of every GP so far, which includes a win in Australia in the opening event of the season.

"I don't think of the positives as much as I should": Lando Norris on his mindset as a driver

Lando Norris on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2025 in Bahrain - Source: Getty

Speaking to the media, Lando Norris spoke out to reveal that he's constantly been thinking about the negatives about his performances this season, instead of the positive aspects of how his year has started.

While he believes that being hard on himself is a good thing, especially because it motivates him to fight it out for the chance to become this year's drivers' champion, he feels that it puts him too much in his head.

"I know I am hard on myself, but for 95% of it, that is a good thing, and it is what makes me who I am, and makes me have a chance in Formula 1 and to be with McLaren and fighting for a world championship.

"But I accept there have been times] when I say too many negatives and it gets into my own head, and I don't think of the positives as much as I should." [via RacingNews365]

The Grand Prix weekend begins on Friday with the first and second practice sessions, followed by FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, with the Saudi Arabian GP race on Sunday culminating F1's time in Jeddah.

