"Delete 2025 I'm so done with this year": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton announcing the death of his dog Roscoe

F1 fans were left emotional after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton announced the passing of his dog, Roscoe, on social media. The seven-time F1 world champion had adopted the bulldog in 2013 through an online rescue site, with the two sharing 12 years together.Alongside Roscoe, Hamilton also adopted another dog named Coco, who passed away in 2020 after battling heart problems. Hamilton was extremely close to Roscoe and was often seen arriving with him to race weekends throughout the years.The bulldog was also quite popular on social media, boasting an impressive 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Over the last couple of days, Lewis Hamilton was regularly updating about Roscoe's fight with pneumonia on his social media platforms and revealed the unfortunate news on X, saying:&quot;Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown him over the years. Roscoe forever.&quot;F1 fans took to social media to express their reactions to Lewis Hamilton's dog passing away on X, with one fan saying:&quot;Delete 2025, I'm so done with this year.&quot;j 🍉 🇱🇧 @1ecfosa6LINKDelete 2025 I'm so done with this year&quot;Really sorry to hear that. It’s hell.&quot;Jeremy Clarkson @JeremyClarksonLINK@LewisHamilton Really sorry to hear that. It’s hell&quot;Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe was a star of the paddock and will be missed.&quot;McLaren @McLarenF1LINK@LewisHamilton Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe was a star of the paddock and will be missed 🧡Here are some more reactions:&quot;Roscoe was the most beloved figure in F1 outside of the drivers and cars. Especially at Silverstone, everyone will be looking for him. RIP Roscoe.&quot;umurafan @afanumurLINK@LewisHamilton Roscoe was the most beloved figure in F1 outside of the drivers and cars. Especially at Silverstone, everyone will be looking for him. RIP Roscoe.&quot;He is pain-free &amp; with Coco ❤️He had the best dad ever 🔥&quot;MohanChoudhary @MohanBataduRlpLINK@LewisHamilton He is pain free &amp;amp;amp; with Coco ❤️He had the best dad ever 🔥&quot;Hurts like hell. But he had an unbelievable life and will be by your side in spirit. Maybe need a Roscoe tribute helmet for you and the fans.&quot;WRCPAST @WRCPASTLINK@LewisHamilton Hurts like hell. But he had an unbelievable life and will be by your side in spirit. Maybe need a Roscoe tribute helmet for you and the fans ❤️‍🩹🙏🏻Lewis Hamilton pays his heartfelt tribute to his 'best friend' RoscoeFerrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he made the &quot;hardest decision&quot; of his life as he bid farewell to his beloved dog Roscoe on September 28.As per Sky Sports, the 40-year-old wrote an emotional and heartfelt note paying tribute to his friend, reflecting:&quot;After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel, and a true friend.&quot;It is one of the most painful experiences, and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.&quot;Lewis Hamilton will next feature on track at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix this weekend and could roll out a special helmet for the race.