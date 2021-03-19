"Demanding" Fernando Alonso very positive for Alpine

According to Alpine sporting manager Davide Brivio, Fernando Alonso's demanding and pushy nature has had a positive effect on the team.

When speaking about the impact of Fernando Alonso's arrival on the team, Davide Bravio said:

"[Fernando] is really pushing and I think it's very positive for the team to have this type of driver that tends to stimulate everybody, push everybody to give the maximum."

"The fact that he's coming back in the most demanding class of motorsports, shows also how strongly he is motivated to be back in action and to do great."

Brivio also reflected on how Esteban Ocon could benefit from Alonso's arrival in the team:

"I think it's a great combination where Fernando will be important also for Esteban, to show also how it can work maybe in a different way with an experienced driver."

"At the same time Esteban can help Fernando because he's becoming more and more competitive and I think it would be very competitive this year, so I like this combination and I'm really looking forward to seeing both in action."

Speaking about Alonso's ability to be up to pace before the first race in Bahrain, Brivio said:

"Regarding Fernando, I saw him quite up to the pace. I think [Alonso and Ocon] can be up to speed from the first race, and ready to fight on the level of the other.

"Of course, it's our responsibility and our job to give them the good package. We have to see the race weekend, probably the first few races, but I think we will be ready."

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon: Fireworks in the making?

Very good final morning of testing, feeling ready to start the season 🔥 #EO31 #F1testing pic.twitter.com/MhVVDsJpmK — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) March 14, 2021

Fernando Alonso is known to rally the team around him wherever he goes. Esteban Ocon, one of the younger prospects on the grid, had a torrid time against Daniel Ricciardo last year and will be looking to make a better impression this season.

Ocon comes into 2021 with his contract expiring at the end of the year. A sub-par year could mean the termination of his contract. Ocon will look to stay close to Alonso, if not beat him, throughout the season.

However, in Fernando Alonso, he faces an unstoppable force of nature. A driver that will go down as one of the greats of the sport. One can expect gamesmanship and mental battles from the veteran Spaniard. Ocon will have to be alert on and off track to effectively compete with Fernando Alonso.