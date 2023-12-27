Departing Carlos Sainz team member shares what it takes to be a good pit board operator

Carlos Sainz's departing performance coach Rupert Manwaring recently shared his thoughts on what makes a good pitboard operator.

Manwaring, who has been Sainz's performance coach for eight seasons, joining him after each of the Spaniard's team transfers, is set to join rivals Red Bull Racing in the upcoming season. The Brit will be working with reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Through a recent Instagram post, Manwaring revealed what it takes to be a good pit board operator. Listing out six-pointers, he stated:

"Occasionally performance coaches (normally the more talented ones) will be asked to do the pitboard. As I have hung up el smooth operator's board for the last time and as a lot of you have been asking what it takes to be a top pitboarder here are some tips."

Manwaring emphasized the need for emotive language. The veteran coach also advocated for subtle intimidation tactics, suggesting sending covert messages to rivals when the spotlight isn't on.

He highlighted the pivotal moments when drivers enter the pit lane as an opportunity for basic administrative reminders. These reminders, often related to the last thing a driver may have lost focus on, aim to ensure a seamless transition during pit stops.

Finally, adding a touch of humor to the post, Manwaring stated:

"5. Coffee > pitboard (Roberto = Ruperto). 6. Make sure there is a camera on you for the money shot."

Pitboards serve as a link between the team and the driver during races. Held aloft over the pit wall, these boards convey critical messages to the drivers.

Carlos Sainz frustrated with F1 over Las Vegas GP incident

Ferrari lost the runner-up finish in the Constructors' championship after losing out to Mercedes by a three-point deficit. The team missed out on a P2 finish and much of that could be attributed to Carlos Sainz's penalty incident during the Las Vegas GP.

Sainz hit the concrete manhole cover during the weekend's qualifying race, receiving a 10-place grid penalty. While the damage was beyond his control, subsequent reconstruction penalties further hampered Ferrari's chances.

Reflecting on the incident, Sainz expressed profound frustration. He said (via PlanetF1):

"It was an incredibly frustrating feeling. I’ve never been as frustrated as a racing driver, or never been more upset towards the sport than I was in Vegas. I’m still angry about what happened and it affected my championship and Ferrari’s championship."

Expressing his discontent towards Formula 1, Carlos Sainz stated:

"But even if you put a protest, you never win it. So, there it is, the way F1 behaved with me and Ferrari, I don’t see a solution to the problem."

Carlos Sainz will return as a Ferrari driver in the upcoming season. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2024 season, his future with the team remains uncertain.