Despite bitter separation, Red Bull boss congratulates current engine providers for their F1 success- “You have to take your hat off to Honda”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner congratulated current engine supplier Honda after the team eclipsed the record set by McLaren at the 2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Winning their 12th consecutive race in the sport, Red Bull's RB19 took the record for most wins in a row set by McLaren's MP4/4 in 1988 of 11. In both instances, it was Honda who was supplying the engines to the teams.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Red Bull team boss said:

“As a young kid, I remember watching the McLarens of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna achieving that incredible feat. They were an incredible team and Ron Dennis was an incredible Team Principal. To think that we’ve now bettered that, it’s something the whole team here in Budapest, in Milton Keynes, everybody behind the scenes has worked so hard for and will mean so, so much.”

"We have to congratulate Honda because they've done it twice now. And it took 35 years. You have to take your hat off to Honda and mention their part in this great result," Horner added.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen praises team for their hard work in getting to the milestone

Max Verstappen stated that it was very difficult to get to 12 wins in a row for the team but praised the members for always staying alert on the race weekends.

In his post-race press conference, the Red Bull driver said:

"Of course, it’s really enjoyable to work with the whole team and to have this kind of success. I think people probably forget how tough it is to win 12 in a row. Even when you have the fastest car. It’s easy to make mistakes – or have an off weekend – but I think so far, of course, there were weekends when the gap was probably a bit smaller than we would have liked, but then also we had a few weekends where we also surprised ourselves and had a really good race, for example."

"So, yeah, I hope that we can just keep that momentum going, keep on trying to learn from the car, from the upgrades we’re bringing to the car, towards the end of the season, and also going into next year," he added.

It will be interesting to see if any team on the grid can stop Red Bull from winning any more races this year, or if fans get to see an invincible team an entire season for the first time in F1.