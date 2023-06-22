Despite F1 rivals’ upgrade plans, Ferrari team principal undeterred about changing his ‘step by step’ car development 

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vaaseur mentioned that the team will follow in the footsteps of rivals Mercedes and Aston Martin in terms of bringing upgrades to their car.

The Italian outfit are certainly the most unpredictable of the teams fighting at the front. It is hard to pinpoint where they might finish between their rivals each weekend. Recently, both their rivals in the fight for P2, Aston Martin and Mercedes, introduced huge upgrades to their package that certainly enhance their performances.

However, Ferrari are yet to go in the same direction and went for step-by-step progression. While speaking to Pitbrief, Fred Vasseur said:

"We are trying to keep the same approach. We'll bring some parts next week in Austria and we'll try to continue to develop the car step by step. I'm not a big fan to have a big package and it's better for us to develop the same package."

Ferrari team boss speaks on the unique problem they face in comparison to their rivals

Since the Prancing Horses are on a recruitment spree this season, the Ferrari team boss claimed that it is tough for them to convince people to completely overhaul their lifestyle and move to Italy.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Vasseur said:

"It's not the same situation - you can move from Red Bull to Mercedes, keep the same hours, keep children in the same school, and from the Friday to the Monday, you can change and everything is perfect. If you want to come to Italy, it's a different approach. You have to change the family environment and so on."

Vasseur continued:

"But as soon as you are in Italy, I think it's more difficult to leave - the food is much better and the quality of life in Italy is mega. Sometimes, it can play into discussions because they have to move the family, it depends on the situation of the children, it's not always easy but as soon as we are able to attract someone they are staying."

"I had the same situation at Sauber, it was difficult to ask them to come but as soon as they were in Switzerland they stayed in Switzerland."

Highlighting the length of their current progress, the Ferrari team principal added:

"This process is a long one, they will join in 12 or 24 months and even the process of recruitment is not from one day to another, it means we are in the middle of this but it will arrive soon."

Hopefully, the Italian team can return to their glory days in the future under Vasseur's leadership.

Poll : 0 votes