Despite Ferrari ‘dream team’ reiteration, Max Verstappen not interested in leaving Red Bull F1, according to his manager

Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen firmly stated that the reigning world champion is committed to Red Bull and is not interested in leaving the team anytime soon.

Though it seems highly unlikely that the Dutchman would move to a new team even after his contract ends in 2028, there is always speculation about his future.

Speaking to Formula 1 magazine, Vermeulen straight away questioned the speculation of Max Verstappen moving to a new team. He explained how his client has a strong contract with Red Bull until 2028 and is in the perfect position as a driver.

Verstappen's manager said:

"Why would Max make a switch now in this situation? We are not interested in that. But it's a small world, everyone and everything talks to each other and we have a commitment until 2028. And as you can see, Max is in the role of his life, driving without pressure. Everyone gets the same equipment, and everyone is free to try to beat Max."

Max Verstappen had previously spoken about having a dream team and mentioned Ferrari and how they have the most successful history in the sport. However, he also pointed out that he prioritizes the fastest car over anything else and said:

"I am often asked if I have a dream team, and I know that Ferrari boasts an incredible history in Formula 1. However, as I’ve always said, I just want to have the fastest car.”

Since the Italian team does not have the fastest car on the grid at the moment and Verstappen has established a deep connection with Red Bull, it is safe to say that he will not move to a new team anytime soon.

F1 pundit draws a key difference between Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Michael Schumacher had that extra talent of creating a team around him and managing people, something that current reigning world champion Max Verstappen does not have.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

When he [Michael Schumacher] won the string of championships, he put that team together with Todt and Ross Brawn at Ferrari, and he played very much a managerial role as much as a driver role. He had this great feel for how to handle people, get the best from the mechanics, the engineers."

"I'm not sure Max could do that... Max hasn't yet put together a team; he's gone into a team that's perfectly set up by Christian Horner and he's the perfect driver for that perfect team."

Max Verstappen has a long way to go before he can equal Michael Schumacher's record. However, going by his current dominance with Red Bull, he could very well reach that point in the future.

