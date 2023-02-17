Despite Mercedes rumors, Charles Leclerc is adamant of ‘crowning the dream’ and winning the F1 championship with Ferrari

Despite rumors tying Charles Leclerc to Mercedes, new Ferrari F1 team principal Frederic Vasseur insists a new deal for the Monegasque is not his immediate priority. Leclerc has now replied to rumors about joining Mercedes in the near future.

Mercedes currently have a vacancy for the 2024 season, with Lewis Hamilton's contract ending at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The seven-time F1 world champion has stated that he is hopeful of signing a new contract, citing Mercedes' struggles in 2022 as motivation to continue in F1. Yet, no agreement has been reached between the two sides.

Charles Leclerc's contract with Ferrari expires at the end of 2024, and he has competed for the Italian team since 2019. The Monegasque driver made his Formula 1 debut in 2018 with Sauber before being promoted to Ferrari the following year.

Charles Leclerc said, addressing the rumors in a recent interview:

“I know you are worried that I could go to Mercedes, but honestly there are no negotiations. I am fine in Ferrari. I feel the enthusiasm. I’m thrilled by the idea of crowning the dream, mine and everyone’s, of winning with the Red car.”

Despite a string of pole positions, podiums, and race victories throughout his time with the team, Leclerc is yet to fight for the world championship. He seemed to be in contention early in the 2022 season, winning two of the first three races. Nevertheless, a season of on-track blunders, strategic errors, and a lack of dependability derailed his title ambitions.

Leclerc recently told the French publication L'Equipe that his "dream" is to win with Ferrari:

"2024 is still a long time away and there is still a little time left at Ferrari. This team has always been my dream. My objective for now is to win with Ferrari. Then we’ll see. I am very happy at Ferrari and I want to win with them.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is not worried about Charles Leclerc's contract extension

Despite rumors circulating about Charles Leclerc's potential move to Mercedes, Vasseur is not worried about it. It has been rumored that Mercedes are eyeing Leclerc when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton decides to retire from F1.

Hamilton's current contract is set to expire at the end of 2023, but he is anticipated to sign a new two-year agreement, but nothing has been announced as of yet. Vasseur has a close relationship with Leclerc, having mentored him in his younger career and then managing him when he made his F1 debut in 2018 with the Alfa Romeo-branded Sauber team.

When asked about the rumors, Fred Vasseur told the media:

"I don't want to put this topic on the table today, I think it wouldn't be a good way to start the collaboration, we have to be focused on the sporting side, to get results. And it's like for the wedding, if both sides of the table are happy with the situation, that we will continue."

"But I think it's not the priority today. We have a good relationship. And we'll have time to discuss about this."

Despite being the team's top performer since his debut in 2019, Vasseur has already informed Charles Leclerc that he will not be given an advantage over Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz this year.

