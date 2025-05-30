"Devastating news for parasocial basement dwellers": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton clearing the air about his relationship with his race engineer

F1 fans were rejoicing after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton cleared the air about his relationship with his race engineer Ricardo Adami ahead of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. The British driver has made a slow start to his time with the Italian team as he continues to adjust to his new environment after ending a 12-year relationship with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season.

Ad

The seven-time F1 world champion has been working with Adami, who has previously been the race engineer of Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz, since the start of the season. The pair have often found themselves at crossroads with each other due to their in-race radio messages getting criticism from the fans and pundits alike.

Last weekend in Monaco, as well, there were a couple of instances of miscommunication, with one in qualifying getting Lewis Hamilton a three-place grid penalty and diminishing any hopes of a podium.

Ad

Trending

However, despite the criticism, Lewis Hamilton defended his dynamic with Ricardo Adami in his pre-race interview in Spain and told the media (via Sky Sports):

"There's a lot of speculation. I mean most of it's b******t. Ultimately, we have a great relationship. He's been amazing to work with. He's a great guy. We're working so hard. We both are, and we don't always get it right every weekend. We have disagreements, like everyone does in relationships, but we work through them."

Ad

"We are both in it together, both want to win a championship together, and towards lifting the team up. So it's just all noise, and we don't really pay any attention to it. It can continue if you want, but it doesn't make any difference to the job that we're trying to do."

Expand Tweet

Ad

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions on X to Lewis Hamilton's comments about his race engineer, with one fan claiming:

"Devastating news for parasocial basement dwellers,"

Superior Aguri @Superior Aguri Devastating news for parasocial basement dwellers

Ad

"That is a positive tone from Lewis," wrote another fan.

promothg @quizmasterPG That is positive tone from Lewis

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"u know Lewis, he's always a class man and will keep it positive. Obviously he will never go out there and say "yeah adami is shit and we need to change" that's too negative team talk, which reflects negativly to the driver and the team but time only will tell what's gonna happen," wrote a fan.

Ad

"Should get better with time… I hope," claimed another.

Despite the communication issues with his race engineer, Lewis Hamilton has finished in the Top 5 in the last two races.

Lewis Hamilton comments on losing Circuit de Catalunya at the end of the 2025 season

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that it was a "shame" that the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona will leave the F1 calendar at the end of the 2025 season to make way for Madrid next year.

Ad

As per PlanetF1, the 40-year-old said of the change:

“I think ultimately losing any of the classics — and this is one of the classics — would be a shame, because this is, you know, as I’ve said, it’s a great city. There’s a great following here in Spain, particularly since Fernando was here."

"I think as long as we have a race in Spain, I think that’s probably what matters most. This feels like the home of Formula 1 in Spain. But it’s okay to progress as a sport.”

Madrid will take over the title of the official Spanish GP and has signed a long-term contract with F1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More