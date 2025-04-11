"Did Lewis Hamilton see some of my content or something?": Star director with 4.3M IG followers comments on Ferrari driver's new look

Candian director Cole Walliser poked a cheeky remark at Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's new look on his social media. The seven-time F1 champion is arguably the most stylish driver on the current grid and is often spotted in the paddock with fashionable outfits.

During his Mercedes days, Hamilton used to create a media frenzy with his outfit choices as photographers lined up in the paddock to get a glimpse of his attires and looks. Recently, the 40-year-old caught everyone off guard when he was spotted with a new look after he let his hair down and showcased his long curly hair.

Lewis Hamilton was previously famous for his Cornwall braids, which became his signature after first debuting them in 2019.

Cole Walliser, who has 4.3 million followers on the social media platform Instagram and is known for directing videos for popstars using the Glambot high-speed camera, highlighted similarities between his and Hamilton's new look and remarked on Threads:

"Did Lewis Hamilton like see some of my content or something and adopt the look? lol," Walliser wrote on Thursday.

Walliser has also worked with other celebrities such as Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and P!nk.

Meanwhile, the Ferrari driver has made a modest start to his campaign with his new team as he sits in P8 in the standings with 15 points to his name.

Lewis Hamilton previews the 2025 Bahrain GP this weekend

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton expressed optimism about the new floor that has been brought to the Bahrain GP for this weekend. Speaking to the media ahead of the weekend, the seven-time F1 world champion reflected on the upgrade and said (via Motorsportweek):

“We’ve got a new floor this weekend so I’m excited. The team has worked really hard to bring, as teams do they work incredibly hard to be able to bring upgrades so to have that here, the track that we tested at and to have more knowledge about the car and how to attract more from it I feel really positive going into the weekend.”

When asked if he would be more comfortable in the SF-25 around the Sakhir International Circuit, given he had previously the car in pre-season testing in late February, Hamilton replied:

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s going to make a difference. I’ve driven all the tracks over the years, many times. We had good days and bad days and the middle day particularly was a good day. We’ve got a good set-up base to work from this weekend, which is a bit of an advantage for everyone compared to some of the other tracks.”

Lewis Hamilton will have the new floor on his car in the FP1 session as his teammate Charles Leclerc will sit out the session with Swedish rookie Dino Beganovic taking over the SF-25.

