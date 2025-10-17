"Disappointing": F1 pundit criticizes FIA after Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s opponent quits race claiming democracy is an illusion

Former F1 Chief Steward Tim Mayer presented himself as a candidate to stand against Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the upcoming FIA Presidential elections. However, Mayer recently withdrew from the presidential campaign and slammed FIA for lacking transparency, and suggested that its democracy is an illusion. Former F1 pundit Will Buxton came out and reacted to the same.As per the FIA’s rules, for a candidate to stand for the Presidential elections, he/she must put together a presidential team of 10 individuals. This includes the president of the senate, the deputy president for automobile mobility and tourism, the deputy president for sport, plus seven vice-presidents for sport.The Vice Presidents are supposed to come from the different regions of the world. However, it is impossible for anyone to get a candidate from South America as there's only one candidate deemed eligible by the FIA, and she's already part of Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s team.Fabiana Ecclestone from Brazil, the wife of former F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone, is the only eligible candidate from South America. With no other candidate available, Tim Mayer abandoned his campaign to stand against Mohammed Ben Sulayem and called out the FIA for preventing any candidate from standing up against the current President.“There is absolutely no transparency. This is not an overnight process. This has happened over two decades. Mohammed is not the first person to think of ways to restrict the ballot but we have got to the point where only one person can go on the ballot,” said Tim Mayer“We strongly believe a series of ethics violations have been committed in this election process. And we have now submitted numerous ethics complaints. Assuming the Ethics Committee finds validity to our complaints, who does this go to for action?” he addedFormer F1 TV host Will Buxton came out and responded to The Race’s tweet about the same, as he said,“You can’t lose a fight if you’re not allowed in the ring. Very disappointing.”As a result, it's impossible for anyone to stand up against Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the upcoming Presidential elections in December, and he will go unchallenged on the ballot.When Tim Mayer slammed Mohammed Ben Sulayem after announcing his FIA President candidacyTim Mayer, a former F1 race steward, was fired by Mohammed Ben Sulayem last year. Tim, who is the son of McLaren F1 team's co-founder Teddy Mayer, claimed he was fired via a text message from the FIA President’s assistant, whereas the FIA denied the same.As Mayer announced his candidacy, he slammed Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the reign of terror, as he said,“If you look at the number of people who have resigned from the FIA who have gone in with the best intentions but cannot effect change, or say ‘No this is a bad idea, Mr President’. It is a reign of terror. You are wondering when the next scandal is.”Mayer has suggested he will stand for the FIA President in the future and will demand changes to be made to how the elections are conducted.