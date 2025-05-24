Disaster for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton is penalised for impeding Max Verstappen during the F1 Monaco GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton faced a three-place grid penalty after he impeded Max Verstappen during the 2025 Monaco GP qualifying on Saturday. The Ferrari driver unintentionally came in the way of Verstappen during the latter's fast lap in Q3. As a result, the FIA handed Hamilton a drop of three places for Sunday's race.

Ad

During the final qualifying session, Hamilton was on a cool-down lap and was going around the Circuit de Monaco to prepare for his final flying lap. However, he was unaware that the Red Bull driver was behind him in a fast lap. As a result, he came directly into Verstappen's racing line.

Apparently, it turned out to be a miscommunication between Ferrari and Hamilton, which turned out to be a disaster. The team informed the British driver that Verstappen was 'not' on a fast lap, but in reality, it was the other way around. Before the #44 driver could react, Verstappen was already behind him, and the damage was done.

Ad

Trending

Announcing the penalty, the FIA shared a statement.

"Car 1 had to react to Car 44 appearing to move into the racing line. This meant that Car 1 had to move off the usual racing line and the push lap had to be aborted by Car 1. We carefully examined the racing line taken by Car 1 in previous laps at the same area and determined that Car 44 did in fact enter the racing line that Car 1 used in previous push laps. This put it beyond doubt that Car 1 was impeded.

Ad

"The driver of Car 44 expressed his displeasure at the incorrect message from the team immediately after the incident. During the hearing, the fact of the team's incorrect message leading to the incident was accepted by the driver of Car 44. We therefore impose the standard penalty of a drop of 3 grid positions," the statement further read.

Ad

As a result of the penalty, Lewis Hamilton, who qualified in P4, will move down to P7, behind Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, and Fernando Alonso. Verstappen, on the other hand, will be promoted to P4.

What did Lewis Hamilton say about impeding Max Verstappen?

Lewis Hamilton let his feelings be known after he unintentionally impeded Max Verstappen during the final qualifying session on Saturday. Speaking to the media after the session, the seven-time world champion reflected on the incident.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track - Source: Getty

“I think I was doing a good job of keeping out of the way of everyone but then the team said that Max was on a fast lap so I went to the left, then they said ‘no he’s not on a fast lap’ so I was just about to get back on power. I think I accelerated for like 10 metres or something. I was off the line but for sure distractive for him.”

Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the pole ahead of 2024 Monaco GP winner Charles Leclerc. Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start the race from P3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More