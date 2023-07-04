Disgraced Sky F1 commentator and former GP2 champion returns after serving suspension

Sky F1 commentator Davide Valsecchi made a return to Italian media during the Austrian GP after serving a suspension for making sexist comments during the Spanish GP weekend.

After the conclusion of the Spanish GP, Valsecchi, and fellow Sky Italia F1 pundit Matteo Bobbi were suspended by the broadcasting network for making sexist comments about a woman during the post-race analysis of the Spanish GP in early June.

On the show, Bobbi drew Valsecchi's attention to a woman standing behind him and main presenter Federica Masolin and described the woman as an "upgrade package". To which Valsecchi replied, "I know, but they told me I can’t test them. So I raise my hands."

Sky Sports suspended both presenters for the Canadian GP before they returned during F1's recent visit to the Red Bull Ring.

Valsecchi expressed regret over his choice of words on Instagram as he wrote:

"I’m very sorry because, on Sunday, after the race, I exchanged some jokes that were in bad taste and used inappropriate and disrespectful words. And I’m not like this... I would really like to apologise to those who felt offended, to women and to Sky."

Matteo Bobbi took to Twitter to apologize for the sexist comments during the race:

"On Sunday in the post-race I was the protagonist of a joke that came out in a completely unhappy way, although it was not my intention. I created an unpleasant moment that upset some people. I ended up in the gravel."

"Being anything but a disrespectful person, I sincerely apologise to those who felt offended by it..." his statement continued

Davide Valsecchi was the GP2 Asia Series champion in 2009-10. He was crowned the GP2 champion in 2012. He also held the role of test driver for the Lotus F1 team, before joining Sky Sports in 2016.

McLaren unveils throwback F1 livery for the British GP

McLaren F1 chrome livery (McLaren Twitter)

After scoring their best result of the season in Austria, McLaren F1 announced a throwback livery for this weekend's race in Silverstone. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Triple Crown livery is set to be followed by the iconic Chrome livery.

The Woking-based outfit sported the chrome livery from 2006 to 2014, with Lewis Hamilton sporting the iconic colors during his championship-winning campaign in 2008. The new livery is created in partnership with title partners Google, who launched the Chrome web browser in 2008.

McLaren @McLarenF1



With @GoogleChrome, the MCL60 will sport the iconic Chrome livery at the



#ChromeIsBack We're bringing CHROME BACK.With @GoogleChrome, the MCL60 will sport the iconic Chrome livery at the #BritishGP We're bringing CHROME BACK. 😍With @GoogleChrome, the MCL60 will sport the iconic Chrome livery at the #BritishGP. ✨#ChromeIsBack https://t.co/xLKRxknYXr

"It’s no secret that racing fans love McLaren’s classic chrome livery," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. "Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team’s history at the British Grand Prix, and we’re excited to be able to give our fans what they want."

"I’m sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can’t wait to see it out on track at our home race," he added.

The livery will be complimented with a one-off helmet design, boots, and race suits for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Poll : 0 votes