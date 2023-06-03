Distraught Lewis Hamilton paints a grim picture of Mercedes’ chances at the Spanish GP qualifying 

Mercedes is testing significant changes at the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, but Lewis Hamilton was unable to place in the top 10 in either of Friday's practice sessions.

Lewis Hamilton believes that if he cannot make significant overnight changes to his vehicle, he will find it difficult to place in the top ten during qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 That's a wrap on Friday track time. Now to debrief and get ready for Quali day. That's a wrap on Friday track time. Now to debrief and get ready for Quali day. 🏁 https://t.co/kdcZet2Ez4

Lewis Hamilton admits that despite significant changes to his W14 chassis, Mercedes underperformed in Friday practice and that he may "struggle" to get in the top 10 in Spanish Grand Prix qualifying.

"I would say it was a difficult day one. Just getting on top of the tyres and the degradation, and the car feels like the car." he said after FP2

Red Bull's Max Verstappen continued to dominate Friday's sessions, as Hamilton failed to place in the top 10 in either of them. George Russell, Hamilton's teammate, finished ninth in Practice 2.

Mercedes revealed a new floor, front suspension, and sidepods last weekend in Monaco, but due to the unique characteristics of that track, the team learned nothing from their performance.

For the team, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was anticipated to offer the first accurate understanding of the impact of the new package with the additional installation of a new diffuser.

Lewis Hamilton is positive about the new track layout for the Spanish GP

A new FIA change for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend has Lewis Hamilton delighted. The seven-time world champion has indicated an interest in Barcelona to check out the new track configuration.

"I'm also interested to see the new layout for the last two corners. Of course, I have great memories from this circuit, especially winning my first Formula One race there.” he said.

The last chicane at the end of the lap will be removed, the race's organizers stated earlier this year, after FIA clearance. After discussions with the former race director Michael Masi, circuit executives pushed for the change at the conclusion of 2022.

Alongside Stuart Roberts, head of the circuit and rally safety for The FIA, new F1 race director Niels Wittich performed the safety inspections. Both layouts have been approved for use by the FIA, thus race officials may choose which one to use at each event.

However, in the case of a serious accident, organizers will be compelled to install Tecpro barriers on the exit of the last two corners. Like Hamilton, McLaren driver Lando Norris has cautioned that the new design may significantly affect tyre wear and may possibly force a two-stop race on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes