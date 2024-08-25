"Divorce era is over": Fans react as Fernando Alonso's picture driving with 9-time F1 race winner goes viral

Fans cracked up on social media after a photo of Fernando Alonso with former F1 driver Mark Webber circulated online. The two were seen driving together after the Dutch GP.

Alonso and Webber were actively involved in the title fight during the 2010 season with Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. The four drivers made it one of the most challenging and competitive seasons in the sport's recent history. In fact, as Vettel picked up his first F1 title, the top four drivers in the standings were separated by only 16 points.

While it has been over a decade since Webber retired from F1, Fernando Alonso continues to race and the former can also be seen on the paddock as a pundit. However, social media erupted as a picture of the two driving together circulated on X.

Fans were seemingly quite excited to see them under a single roof, a user also wrote:

"DIVORCE ERA IS OVER!!!"

"WAIT WHAT WEBBONSO??? IN A CAR TOGETHER?? IM NOT OKAY OMG," another fan exclaimed.

"They're literally married," a user joked.

A few fans also reminisced of the past, talking about the drivers' extremely competitive and challenging racing style, while talking about their common competitor.

"They have a common enemy 😂" a fan wrote, referencing to Sebastian Vettel.

"The two ballsiest drivers in the past 14 years," a fan claimed.

"No way this is real….. MARCO NO WAY," another comment read.

Fernando Alonso spotted inspecting McLaren after the 2024 F1 Dutch GP

The 2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort came to an end with Lando Norris picking up his second Formula 1 race win. He won with a 22-second lead over Max Verstappen in second place. Speaking after the race, he had mentioned that the car was extremely good which allowed him to stay competitive.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso, who was at a completely different level of competitiveness during the 2023 F1 season, barely finished in the points at P10. Aston Martin's performance has recently taken a major drop, and after the race, the Spaniard was seemingly more interested in the McLaren MCL38. Footage of him emerged as he checked out the car after the race.

By the 15th round in the 2023 season, Fernando Alonso had picked up seven podium places. While he has managed to consistently finish in the top ten this season, Aston Martin's form has worn off. The 43-year-old's best finish this season was in Canada and Japan (P6). While the team has been working on the car, it is tough to say if they will be able to get back to the podium finishes anytime soon.

