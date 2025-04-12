"Do a better job rather than keep complaining": Lando Norris to Red Bull

Lando Norris has pushed back against Red Bull's comments about McLaren and asked the team to do a better job instead of just complaining. The rear wing flexing issue made news once again after the race in Japan when a video went viral on social media showing the McLaren rear wing flexing alarmingly.
The video was also shared by Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, on social media. The Dutch driver has said that it's on the FIA to take a call on the wing. McLaren, on its part, was one of the teams that was forced to make alterations after the FIA intervention in China.
In the first race of the season, the governing body found that some of the teams had their rear wings flexing beyond the prescribed limits. As part of clamping down on the phenomenon, stringer tests were introduced in the second race in China.
However, the video from the Japanese Grand Prix does show that Lando Norris' McLaren continues to show similar traits. He was questioned about the same thing and Red Bull's comments, to which the driver said that the team needed to focus on doing a better job instead of complaining. He told the Independent:
“I think people get it the wrong way round. We’re all fully within the rules. We’re doing a good job.
"Red Bull have had plenty of time to do the same thing as us and they’re not. It is more that they should do a better job rather than keep complaining about things."
"There are plenty of things Red Bull do that also push the limits": Lando Norris on rear wing flexing allegations
Explaining further, Lando Norris said that McLaren was within the regulations as it continued to pass the tests before and after every race from the FIA. The driver also stressed that, just like McLaren, Red Bull also pushes boundaries like any other team. He said:
"The rules are there. We’re within the rules and that’s all you can ask for. There are plenty of things Red Bull do that also push the limits just as much. I think also the people who just look at these videos are a bit clueless."
Norris added:
"How do they know it’s the rear wing that’s flexing? They don’t, it could be the whole car so people can just come up with what they want but really they have absolutely no idea.”
The FIA, on its part, has issued a statement on the flexing and stated that the governing body did note the flexing of the rear wing on Lando Norris' car in Japan. It will continue to be an issue in F1 this season as teams are desperately trying to make gains wherever possible at the end of these regulations.