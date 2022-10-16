Does ‘being Charles Leclerc’ help him ‘f*ck more?’ Ferrari driver responds

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc gave a very cheeky reply when asked a very personal question regarding his fame. The driver was on the famous Muschio Selvaggio podcast when he faced this question.

Fedez, an Italian rapper and one of the hosts of the show, quizzed the Monegasque by boldly asking:

"Does being Charles Leclerc makes you f**k more?"

Leclerc pointed towards his girlfriend Charlotte Sine and shyly answered:

"Look... you had to look at my girlfriend here before asking this question. No, I'm in love and I'm very lucky so..."

Charles Leclerc's partner of almost three years, Charlotte Sine, also hails from the Monaco principality. Sine is a social media influencer and model who boasts significant popularity over her social media handles. The duo is often spotted together in the paddock where Sine is seen supporting Leclerc.

Former F1 champion finds Charles Leclerc's 2022 French GP mistake a big reason for lost title

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve was critical of Charles Leclerc's performance at the 2022 French Grand Prix. The driver, while leading the GP, made a mistake and crashed his car to give Max Verstappen the lead.

While Ferrari have anyway been error-prone this season, Leclerc's mistake added more to the damage. In his post-race column for Formule1.nl, Villeneuve wrote this about the title shift:

"He also started to make mistakes, and the question will always be, would that have happened without the blunders of the team? His mistake when he took the lead in Paul Ricard was ultimately crucial for the championship."

The Canadian further described a major difference between the RB-18 and the F1-75 responding to its tires. He pointed out:

"It happened again in the last corner (at Suzuka). Of course, Verstappen would have won it anyway, but Red Bull got the perfect ending. They are winning in the land of Honda while the ties are being tightened again. They have really been super strong, have made great strides. It may have looked easy, but make no mistake. I think the main difference has been that the RB18 doesn't eat its tyres like the Ferrari does."

Charles Leclerc ultimately lost the title to Max Verstappen at Suzuka and has been replaced by Sergio Perez for P2 in the standings. The driver's season was filled with strategic errors made by the Scuderia that saw him lose his lead multiple times.

It's worth noting, however, that Leclerc also made some costly mistakes in Imola, Suzuka, and especially France. Overall, after a season full of mistakes, Ferrari ultimately lost the drivers' title, and seemingly the constructors' title as well.

