Does Charles Leclerc have an entourage? All about the Ferrari driver's support group

Charles Leclerc has gained immense popularity since his debut in the sport with Sauber in 2018. He has stuck with Ferrari since 2019, making him one of the longest-serving drivers for the Italian outfit. Due to his competitiveness on the track and his physical features, the 27-year-old is a face that represents the sport itself.

While he is usually spotted in discussion with his team and crew members in the garage, Leclerc is seen with his entourage on the paddock during race weekends. There are multiple people who work around him and are seen with him as he makes his way to the Grand Prix venues.

There is a long list of names that make up these people, but one of the more prominent ones is (as per Kym Illman) his manager, Nicholas Todt. He is the son of Jean Todt, who was Ferrari's General Manager between 1994 and 2007 and also served as the President of the FIA from 2009 to 2021. Nicholas is joined by Olivier Maernhout, who manages Leclerc's on-track business.

Andrea Ferrari is next in the entourage, he works with Leclerc as his trainer. Mia Djacic joins the group as his PR officer. She has been working with the Monegasque since his Sauber days in 2018.

Charles Leclerc also has a personal photographer, Antoine Truchet, who has been working in the role since January of 2023. Alexandra Saint-Mleux, whom Leclerc has been dating since early 2023, is also seen in multiple races throughout the season.

Charles Leclerc optimistic for Japan after Ferrari's double disqualification in China

Ferrari faced a tough weekend in China as they battled with a lack of pace and weren't able to make it up to the podium. The race ended in P5 and P6 for the team; however, more disappointment loomed over Ferrari's garage after Charles Leclerc's car was found underweight and Lewis Hamilton had excess skid wear on his SF-25 during the post-race inspection. Both drivers were disqualified, and the team earned no points in the race other than the Sprint.

Leclerc recently made a social media post acknowledging the challenges Ferrari faced in the race. He also mentioned that he has higher hopes heading into Japan.

"Last weekend was really tough. We’ve got to reset and work hard to turn the situation around in Japan and I’m sure we will. A big thank you though to the amount of support you gave me during the weekend, it always surprise me to have such support in China and it means a lot," Charles Leclerc wrote on X.

Ferrari currently stands in fifth place of the Constructors' Championship with only 17 points in their bag. The team was expected to be competitive considering their pace in the second half of the 2024 F1 season, but they currently appear to be only the third-fastest on the grid.

