Does Max Verstappen have siblings? Exploring the Red Bull champion’s family

Max Verstappen is chasing his third consecutive world title in 2023 and is currently the talk of the town in Formula 1. From an early age, he was an ace racer and amazed everyone after making his debut in the sport back in 2015 with Toro Rosso. This eventually saw him move to Red Bull the following season.

With such an interesting record on the track, the question of his family's relation to racing rises, and yes, there has been racing in his blood. But are there any siblings that the double-world champion has?

The answer is, yes - Victoria Jane Verstappen is Max Verstappen's only sibling who is two years younger than him, and the only one in his family who is not related to racing.

Although she did spend some time karting and apparently helps Red Bull in the Netherlands (according to The Sun), she is more focused on her fashion brand, Unleash The Lion. She often promotes it on her social media profile, usually Instagram, where she has over 260K followers.

She is with fitness influencer Tom Heuts and is also the mother to two children; Luka and Lio. The couple often posts their pictures on social media.

How is racing a big part of Max Verstappen's family?

As mentioned, Max Verstappen is one of the finest drivers in the sport who is asserting complete dominance over the grid this season driving his highly competitive RB19. It is widely known that the Verstappens have racing in their blood, which becomes quite apparent looking at his father's career.

Jos Verstappen raced in Formula 1 himself, and made his debut in 1994 with Benneton, partnering Michael Schumacher. The latter won the first of his seven world championships in the same season.

Verstappen Sr. indulged in racing for almost a decade, before retiring in 2003. Although his career counted for zero victories, his son is currently setting new records in the sport.

Sophie Jumpen, Verstappen's mother, had also been a racer back in the day. She was the champion of the Andrea Margutti Trophy in Formula A in 1995, around the same time when Verstappen Sr. started racing.

Apart from that, his uncle, Anthony Kumpen has been involved in racing as well. He won the GT2 championship in 1998 and another GT title a year later. He also took part in Endurance championships like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He has also enjoyed success in NASCAR.

That sums up Max Verstappen's family and their history of racing. With the performance he has shown in the initial stages of the 2023 season, it is quite apparent that he is setting an all-new benchmark for his rivals to follow.

