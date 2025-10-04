  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • George Russell
  • "DOES NOTHING. GETS POLE!!": Fans react to George Russell securing pole position for the F1 Singapore GP 

"DOES NOTHING. GETS POLE!!": Fans react to George Russell securing pole position for the F1 Singapore GP 

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 04, 2025 15:31 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Qualifying - Source: Getty
George Russell after securing pole for the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

F1 fans online have shared their reaction to George Russell securing the pole position for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, as he beat out Max Verstappen by just under two tenths of a second. Fans were left shocked at the Briton seemingly coming out of nowhere and putting in the quickest laps in Q3.

Ad

George Russell put together a blistering 1:29.158 lap time during qualifying for the Singapore GP on Saturday, to secure what was only his second pole position of the 2025 F1 season. Max Verstappen aborted his final quick lap after what he claimed to be impeded by Lando Norris, and had to settle for second. Championship leader Oscar Piastri rounded off the top three in qualifying.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans online shared their reactions to this feat by Russell, with many left exuberant by the Mercedes man's drive at the Marina Bay circuit.

"DOES NOTHING. GETS POLE!!," joked one fan.
Ad
"Insanely fast, mega deserved," wrote another user.
Ad
"Toto needs to put some respect on Russell's name and give him the contract he deserves. What a brilliant lap 👏," said another fan.
Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"Pole in the fourth fastest car. Taken a tractor to pole. Am I doing the gimmick right?," joked another user.
Ad
"Have the earth's magnetic poles reversed ?? 🤨," said another fan.
Ad
"I’ll take a boring race if i’m gonna see him at the top of the podium tomorrow," said another user.
Ad

After struggling on Friday, Mercedes turned their performance around on Saturday, looking to challenge for pole position during qualifying. While George Russell grabbed pole, Kimi Antonelli also managed to qualify in P4, ahead of Lando Norris.

But Antonelli could still be left frustrated, as he was looking quicker than his teammate all the way to Q3, but Russell pulled out two rapid laps when it mattered most.

George Russell left ecstatic after securing pole for the Singapore GP

George Russell after qualifying for the Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty
George Russell after qualifying for the Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

George Russell claimed that he felt "amazing" after qualifying on pole for the Singapore GP on Saturday. He also explained how Friday was a tough day for him, but that he was glad to bounce back so strongly.

Ad

Russell reflected on his pole position right after qualifying ended in the post-session interview.

"It’s amazing to be on pole position. Yesterday was a very challenging day for many different reasons, but it’s good to come back and get a good result today," said Russell.
"It’s a long sweaty race tomorrow but I knew there was potential in the car (today)," he added.

Russell then added that he was not getting carried away with the pole position, as he previously had underwhelming results at Singapore. He also claimed that he will be wary of Max Verstappen on the race start, saying that the Dutchman is usually "pretty good" at them.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications