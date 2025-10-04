"DOES NOTHING. GETS POLE!!": Fans react to George Russell securing pole position for the F1 Singapore GP 

F1 fans online have shared their reaction to George Russell securing the pole position for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, as he beat out Max Verstappen by just under two tenths of a second. Fans were left shocked at the Briton seemingly coming out of nowhere and putting in the quickest laps in Q3.George Russell put together a blistering 1:29.158 lap time during qualifying for the Singapore GP on Saturday, to secure what was only his second pole position of the 2025 F1 season. Max Verstappen aborted his final quick lap after what he claimed to be impeded by Lando Norris, and had to settle for second. Championship leader Oscar Piastri rounded off the top three in qualifying.Fans online shared their reactions to this feat by Russell, with many left exuberant by the Mercedes man's drive at the Marina Bay circuit.&quot;DOES NOTHING. GETS POLE!!,&quot; joked one fan.Bench Warmer @SirBenchWarmerLINKDOES NOTHING. GETS POLE!!&quot;Insanely fast, mega deserved,&quot; wrote another user.Ghost¹ @Ghost_NLLINKInsanely fast, mega deserved.&quot;Toto needs to put some respect on Russell's name and give him the contract he deserves. What a brilliant lap 👏,&quot; said another fan.J @kingJibz98LINKToto needs to put some respect on Russell's name and give him the contract he deserves. What a brilliant lap 👏Here are some more reactions:&quot;Pole in the fourth fastest car. Taken a tractor to pole. Am I doing the gimmick right?,&quot; joked another user.Jack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Jack446316LINKPole in the fourth fastest car. Taken a tractor to pole. Am I doing the gimmick right?&quot;Have the earth's magnetic poles reversed ?? 🤨,&quot; said another fan.VibeySeagull @VibeyseagullLINKHave the earth's magnetic poles reversed ?? 🤨&quot;I’ll take a boring race if i’m gonna see him at the top of the podium tomorrow,&quot; said another user.alex! @LS2WAGLINKi’ll take a boring race if i’m gonna see him at the top of the podium tomorrowAfter struggling on Friday, Mercedes turned their performance around on Saturday, looking to challenge for pole position during qualifying. While George Russell grabbed pole, Kimi Antonelli also managed to qualify in P4, ahead of Lando Norris.But Antonelli could still be left frustrated, as he was looking quicker than his teammate all the way to Q3, but Russell pulled out two rapid laps when it mattered most.George Russell left ecstatic after securing pole for the Singapore GPGeorge Russell after qualifying for the Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: GettyGeorge Russell claimed that he felt &quot;amazing&quot; after qualifying on pole for the Singapore GP on Saturday. He also explained how Friday was a tough day for him, but that he was glad to bounce back so strongly.Russell reflected on his pole position right after qualifying ended in the post-session interview.&quot;It’s amazing to be on pole position. Yesterday was a very challenging day for many different reasons, but it’s good to come back and get a good result today,&quot; said Russell.&quot;It’s a long sweaty race tomorrow but I knew there was potential in the car (today),&quot; he added.Russell then added that he was not getting carried away with the pole position, as he previously had underwhelming results at Singapore. He also claimed that he will be wary of Max Verstappen on the race start, saying that the Dutchman is usually &quot;pretty good&quot; at them.