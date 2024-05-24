The F1 Paddock at Monaco shared a laugh during the FP1 as Williams team principal James Vowles struggled to remember Red Bull's second team's complete name. This comes after the team was rebranded ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

The Milton Keynes team is the only one on the grid to have a second team as well which perfectly serves its purpose to prepare junior drivers and give them a shot at RBR. This team has gone through multiple rebranding and name changes. Initially, they were called Toro Rosso which is Italian for Red Bull. In 2020, they were renamed to AlphaTauri, promoting their fashion brand.

The team has been rebranded again this season with payment giant Visa sponsoring them. They are now called Visa Cashapp RB F1 Team. This name received criticism from users on social media. However, it seems that some teams haven't gotten used to the name as well.

James Vowles, during the first practice session at Monaco, said this while talking to Sky Sports about the team:

"Don’t ask me what they’re called, Alpha Tauri, Visa Cash App Buy One Get One Free."

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda currently race for the team. The latter has been around since his F1 debut in 2021, while Ricciardo returned to racing last year replacing Nyck de Vries mid-season. The two drivers were said to be in competition for the second seat at Red Bull, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda reveals he hasn't spoken with Red Bull regarding his future

The 24-year-old driver has performed relatively well this season, finishing ahead of his much-experienced teammate Daniel Ricciardo in most races. He is also responsible for all the points the team has scored this season and continues to battle competitively.

However, with a team like RB, it is hard to say if he will be able to reach his full potential. Hence, a possible contract with Red Bull was speculated to be on his table, but he recently revealed that he hasn't spoken to the team.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Yuki Tsunoda stated that while it would be nice for him to drive for a more competitive team, he hasn't spoken to RBR yet.

"I mean obviously as a driver you always want to be in a good car, the best car as much as possible, and currently Red Bull has that best car throughout the grid. Obviously, If I can be one day in a Red Bull, that will be great, that one especially. But the truth is I haven’t really spoken anything with them at all about the seat."

Reports of RBR offering Sergio Perez a contract extension for one year recently emerged. However, the Mexican driver is hoping to get a seat with the team for two years at least.