"Don’t become a petulant twit": Max Verstappen blasted for his Virtual Le Mans rant

F1 pundit Peter Windsor criticized reigning double-world champion Max Verstappen for his conduct during the Virtual Le Mans 24-hour race drama. The Red Bull driver had accused the event of not managing the race properly and labeled the whole situation a 'clown show' when the stream collapsed midway through the race.

His supposed 'hissy fit' did not sit well with former Williams and Ferrari team manager Windsor, who asked the Dutch driver to set a better example of himself given his position in the world of motorsports.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



Max and his team faced disconnections, server errors and had to retire the car



#F1 #MaxVerstappen #VirtualLeMans Max Verstappen did not hold back his feelings against the organisers of the Virtual Le Mans 🤬Max and his team faced disconnections, server errors and had to retire the car Max Verstappen did not hold back his feelings against the organisers of the Virtual Le Mans 🤬Max and his team faced disconnections, server errors and had to retire the car 😓#F1 #MaxVerstappen #VirtualLeMans https://t.co/zsEmPl2wVW

During his Twitch stream, Windsor called Max Verstappen 'petulant', adding:

“It’s a bit petulant, that, actually. He got a bit upset because of some sim thing he was doing – a Le Mans race, I think – packed up before the end of the race."

“This is a double World Champion – who should be setting an example to the younger generation and the generation he’s in – who got annoyed about it as if technology failures never happen. I mean, come on. I’m a Max fan but somebody around him needs to be saying, ‘Max, Max, Max. Stay calm. Stay who you are. Don’t become a petulant twit, because that’s just ridiculous."

“A World Champion needs to show a little bit of decorum and a little bit of dignity" – Peter Windsor on Max Verstappen

Peter Windsor continued his harsh criticism towards Max Verstappen and revealed that an F1 world champion needed to show more decorum and dignity during such situations.

According to PlanetF1, he said:

“A World Champion needs to show a little bit of decorum and a little bit of dignity, and needs to set a bit of an example of not getting angry or upset or frustrated over things other than things to do with his own world – in the cockpit in which he’s racing and the car in which he’s driving. But to start getting annoyed about sim games going wrong is petulant. I’ve used the word three times now and I don’t regret it."

Max Verstappen is known to be a huge fan of virtual and simulator racing and he often participates in online races during the breaks between the F1 races. He even uses the simulator races to keep himself sharp for the F1 weekend. It would be interesting to see if he replies to the statements made by Peter Windsor about his behavior.

Poll : 0 votes