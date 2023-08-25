“Don’t you dare Lando Norris”: McLaren star liking a hilarious meme leaves F1 fans cracking up

F1 fans have reacted to McLaren driver Lando Norris liking a meme of the Dutch GP trophies that will be handed out to the podium finishers on Sunday (August 27).

The Briton was found guilty of breaking Max Verstappen's trophy during the podium celebrations at the 2023 Hungarian GP last month. Norris was clearly very happy about finishing P2 for the second weekend in a row and while popping the champagne, he smashed the first-place trophy of the Red Bull driver.

In his post-race press conference, he blamed the Dutchman for placing the trophy on the edge of the step.

F1 fans took to social media to react to Norris liking the meme about the Dutch GP trophies, with one fan claiming that the young driver should not dream about breaking another trophy, writing:

"Don’t you dare Lando Norris."

Here are some more reactions:

Lando Norris analyzes McLaren's performance since the introduction of the upgrades

The McLaren driver stated that he was very happy with the performance gain of the team since the upgrades and claimed that they had made use of every opportunity since then to maximize the results.

Lando Norris said, as per Motorsport.com:

"I think the majority of the time we've had an opportunity to be somewhere or achieve something we've been able to do it. And therefore, I'm happy with it. It's just adjusting to the new reality of it, which I think we've done well as a team."

"It's easy to get a bit overexcited now we're fighting for podiums all of a sudden when we haven't for a long time, and we definitely haven't consecutively.

He continued:

"It's more like halfway through the race we're like, 'Oh my God, we're going to get on the podium here,' rather than starting P2 and aiming for a podium. It is quite a different story that you're in. But it was treated very well.

Lando Norris also predicted how McLaren will perform at Zandvoort this weekend, adding:

"This track is a little bit more back in line with Budapest, so I would say there's no reason why we can't continue where we were prior to Spa. So much time and effort has been put into making the car good for 90% of the circuits rather than the other 10%, which includes Spa and kind of maybe a bit of a Monza scenario, which I think is a perfectly valid and excusable thing."

It will be interesting to see how Lando Norris and McLaren perform at a track that might favor the MCL60 this weekend.