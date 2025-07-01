"Don’t need to hurry. Abu Dhabi is a better choice": Fans react to Ferrari delaying the much hyped rear suspension upgrade

Over the past few race weekends, the paddock chatter has included discussion about Ferrari's rear suspension upgrade package, and according to the recent reports, this upgrade will arrive at the Belgian GP in late July. However, this did not sit well with fans who have been waiting for the package to arrive for the past few weeks, and delivered sarcastic responses on X for delaying the upgrades.

The prancing horses ended the 2024 season as the runners-up after being beaten out to the top spot by McLaren by just 14 points. Subsequently, the team set the goals of fighting for the world championship in 2025 and bringing back the championship glory to Maranello alongside Lewis Hamilton's arrival.

However, the SF-25 has underdelivered on the expectations attached to it in the winter breaks. More often than not, Red Bull and Mercedes secure better results than the Maranello-based squad, and it is the only team among the top four championship positions to have not won a Grand Prix so far.

On the other hand, Ferrari had talked about bringing a rear suspension upgrade in the early half of the season to resolve such issues, but this package has often been delayed, and according to the latest reports, it would arrive after the British GP:

Fans were seemingly fuming after knowing that the package was again delayed and wrote:

"Don’t need to hurry. Abu dhabi is a better choice."

"Couldn't manage Silverstone, brings it to sprint weekend. Stop developing 2026 car already," one fan wrote.

"At Spa??? We need it for Silverstone," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans focused on how, without any upgrades, Lewis Hamilton's chance of scoring a podium at his home race would reduce drastically:

"So no update for Silverstone..Ferrari is ruining podium streak for Lewis in silverstone," one netizen wrote.

"Hopefully Hamilton designed this one, he’s really good at designing stuff that his teammates can thrive in!" another netizen wrote.

"Trust Ferrari to bring a major upgrade during a Sprint weekend 🙄" a third netizen shared.

Of the two prancing horses, Charles Leclerc has been able to tame the SF-25 much better than his world champion teammate.

Charles Leclerc hopes for quicker upgrade deliveries by Ferrari

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the podium for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc secured his fourth podium of the season at the Austrian GP and helped Ferrari retake the second spot in the constructors' standings. While the team was a fair way off the top step, the floor upgrade was still a step in the right direction.

Urging the team to bring in upgrades faster to give him a better chance of fighting for the race win in the upcoming rounds, the Monegasque said after the Austrian GP (via Formula 1):

“We are going in the right direction. I hope that we can bring new parts as soon as possible and if that’s the case then I hope that this will close the gap even more so with the McLaren."

Leclerc and Hamilton sit fifth and sixth in the drivers' championship standings respectively.

