"Don't try to outdo yourself”: Former F1 champion warns the sport of their growing approach in the US

Former F1 world champion Mario Andretti has fired warning shots at the sport for becoming too US-centric since the change in ownership in 2017.

The sport will hold three races in the USA for the first time in decades in their bid to cater to the most commercial market in the world. F1 have announced that they will race in Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years and there might be a possibility of having more races in the country in the future.

Talking about this approach with RacingNews365, Andretti said:

"I mean you can overdo it to some degree. As Formula 1, there is no other country on the planet that has three events, so let's be happy with that and make the most of that. Don't try to outdo yourself."

He also spoke about F1's attention to the upcoming Las Vegas GP and added:

"I think the most positive part about that is it is an enormous financial commitment there having seized property downtown that will remain permanent for the years to come. It looks like the future is solid for that and that is very important because many of these street events come and go. But what they have in place in Las Vegas is not just for the weekend - this is solid. There is a lot to be rejoiced about as an F1 fan here."

Williams F1 team boss on how five-year plans are 'meaningless'

Williams F1 team boss James Vowles has accepted that the Grove-based outfit needs a lot of time but is not sure if a five-year plan is the correct way to approach things.

He wants the team to plan sensibly and not think too much into the future. He believes setting unreal targets could hinder the team's progress.

Speaking with Autosport, Vowles said:

"As I was interviewed to come here, I gave them a very clear view of how long it would take, and it's a long time. That hasn't changed. Same with Pat [Fry] when he joined. Pat was very clear to me on 'This will take a while'. I said: 'I know, and the board know as well'.

"So, you have to present sensible things but when you're presenting any more than three years out it's just into the unknown. Definitely at five, 100% at ten. Setting a target of saying we're going to be third in five years is honestly not the right direction of travel because it's a remarkably meaningless thing."

It will be interesting to see how Williams will perform in the second half of the season.