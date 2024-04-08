"Don't worry, my dad is into politics" - Watch the hilarious exchange between Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz hilariously claimed that they were more worried about the dangers to their fathers than themselves while driving in F1.

Verstappen and Sainz have fathers who race in rallies across the world, with Carlos Sainz Sr., being one of the most iconic rally drivers in history. During the post-race press conference in Japan, the due were asked about the danger while driving F1 cars around a punishing track like Suzuka. They unanimously claimed that they weren't afraid of the danger.

Carlos Sainz claimed that he gets more tense watching his father compete in rally series like Dakar. He added that he has requested Sainz Sr. to stop racing, but to no avail.

"Yeah. I personally feel the danger more for my dad than I feel it for me. And he just keeps wanting to do this Dakar and these two or three rallies per year and there's no chance we're convincing him of otherwise," the Ferrari driver said.

Max Verstappen shared similar fears with his father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, getting in rallying as well, saying:

"Yeah, I mean, my dad started rallying two, three years ago now, so when I see his onboards, I definitely think he is in more danger than me. I have a lot of respect for the people that do the rallying. I mean, it's really impressive."

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez hilariously pointed out that his father's associations with politics in Mexico would put him in more danger than both Verstappen and Sainz's fathers:

"Don't worry. My dad is into politics, so I think he's more in danger. Don't be concerned, guys."

Carlos Sainz speaks on his father's rallying career

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz stated that despite the danger attached to the sport, he believed that it was good for his father to compete in three to four races a year.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Spanish driver said:

"I think it's good for him to go and do his thing for three, four weeks per year, especially the Dakar. You know, it's two weeks per year, and he obviously has to do the preparation.

The 29-year-old also outlined his admiration for the rally drivers and the risk attached to the category. He added:

"They take risks and these rallies, you see some of the accidents, they are impressive, but good safety also, which is positive."

Carlos Sainz Sr. is a two-time world rally champion in 1990 and 1992 and won the Dakar rally as recently as last year aged 62.