  • “DONT RUIN HIS CAREER”: Fans react as Isack Hadjar’s RB future clears up as per reports

"DONT RUIN HIS CAREER": Fans react as Isack Hadjar's RB future clears up as per reports

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Sep 15, 2025 20:07 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls celebrate after the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Isack Hadjar’s path inside the Red Bull program has taken a sharp turn. According to German outlet Auto Motor und Sport, the French rookie is set to be promoted to Red Bull Racing alongside Max Verstappen in 2026.

Hadjar’s rookie season at Racing Bulls has been a breath of fresh air. The 20-year-old has quickly adapted to life in F1, even securing his maiden podium at Zandvoort. But the reality of stepping up to the senior team has fans nervous. In the past seven years, six drivers have partnered with Verstappen, and all of them struggled to match his relentless pace in a car built heavily around his style.

The report, shared on X by RRB Daily, quickly sparked an outpouring of reactions from fans who fear history may repeat itself. The post read:

"Isack Hadjar is set to join Red Bull as Max Verstappen's teammate for 2026 as per AMuS."
Within minutes, fans piled on with a mix of emotions. One reaction summed it up:

"NOOO DONT RUIN HIS CAREER."
Some fans echoed that thought:

One fan highlighted the structural challenge Hadjar will face:

Still, not everyone was pessimistic. Some Red Bull fans saw an opportunity in the move:

While fans remain divided on the reports, there has been no confirmation from the official teams about the future lineup of Racing Bulls and Red Bulls.

Isack Hadjar’s rise forces hand in Red Bull’s looming decision

(L-R) Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls, and Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in Tokyo, Japan. Source: Getty
(L-R) Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls, and Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in Tokyo, Japan. Source: Getty

Red Bull began 2025 with Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson in the senior team, while Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Isack Hadjar started at Racing Bulls. Just two races in, Lawson was shuffled out of the top team, with Tsunoda recalled. From that point on, both lineups struggled for consistency.

Hadjar, however, has steadily grown into his rookie year. Apart from his P3 finish in the Dutch Grand Prix, he has had a string of points finishes, that has taken his season count to 38 points, which outshines Lawson’s tally of 20 and Tsunoda's 12. Meanwhile, Red Bull is also preparing for the arrival of 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad in 2026.

That leaves Tsunoda and Lawson fighting for one remaining Racing Bulls seat. While the team will make its final decision during the winter break, with eight races still left in the 2025 season, performance in these rounds could sway the balance. Adding to the challenge, 2026 will usher in new regulation changes and the debut of Red Bull Powertrains' engines.

For a young driver like Isack Hadjar, the transition comes with both risk and opportunity. The fan debate reflects the reality of the Red Bull system: talent opens the door, but only results will decide how long it stays open.

bell-icon Manage notifications