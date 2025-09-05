Red Bull issues humbling update about the 2026 Power Unit as Toto Wolff's "Mount Everest" remark resurfaces

Laurent Mekies believes Toto Wolff is correct in saying that Red Bull faces a “Mount Everest” in developing its own engine. Speaking at the team principals press conference in Monza, he emphasized that Red Bull is realistic about its goals for the 2026 power unit compared to established manufacturers like Mercedes and Ferrari.

Wolff had highlighted at the Dutch GP media sessions that Red Bull faces significant challenges in engine development. He noted that Mercedes and other long-standing manufacturers bring decades of experience that cannot be underestimated by a newcomer. In the V6 era, Mercedes, Honda, and Ferrari have accumulated substantial expertise, with Mercedes dominating the hybrid generation, though not the V8 era.

Agreeing with Wolff, Mekies said Red Bull has set realistic targets. He welcomed the challenge of building the RBPT (Red Bull Powertrains) engine and stressed that the team would approach development step-by-step, making progress steadily. He added that the initial year will require intense effort, with at least a year needed to fully understand the project. While acknowledging the experience of their competitors, he emphasized that Red Bull is ambitious and recognizes the mountain they must climb from the start.

Citing Wolff’s remarks, when asked about the progress Red Bull has made so far on the engine development side, Mekies said:

“I think Toto is right by saying it’s an Everest to climb. That’s what it is. It’s as crazy as it gets to take the decision to do your own power unit, as Red Bull has done. It's an unbelievable challenge to be associated with. It’s the sort of crazy stuff Red Bull does - so it’s a good feeling. But we don’t underestimate how crazy it is. These guys have been doing it for 90 years or something like that. So it would be silly from our side to think we're going to come here and, right from the start, be at Ferrari’s or Mercedes’ level. That would be silly. But it’s being set up the Red Bull way - at the maximum possible level. We take it step-by-step.”

“We are trying to ramp up as quickly as possible - both the PU and the structure that goes around the PU: the people, the infrastructure. Then, as I said, we expect a year with a lot of hard work, a lot of sleepless nights next year to try to get to the right level. But it’s a challenge that very much feels like a Red Bull challenge, and we love that. We’re not going to put a number on where we think we’ll be - because I don’t think anybody has a number - but we know we’re starting with a mountain to climb, as Toto said.”

Laurent Mekies highlights the focus of his job at Red Bull Racing in the last six weeks

Laurent Mekies believes his current focus is on understanding the job and the people involved since taking on the role of team principal and CEO. The Frenchman stepped into a significant position following Christian Horner’s dismissal and feels he has settled into the role well since his first weekend at the Belgian GP in Spa. He explained that the initial phase of his tenure was dedicated to familiarizing himself with the team, its personnel, and the organization. With that foundation in place, Mekies now aims to unlock the team’s potential and restore it to its winning ways.

Asked what he has learned in his new role at Red Bull in the last six weeks, Mekies said:

“The real focus has been - a) we don’t want to underestimate how long it takes to truly know a team and a company. It doesn't happen in one or two months. So the focus, as we said already in Spa, has been: let’s try to meet as many people as possible. Let’s try to get an understanding. Of course, now six weeks have passed, so it’s a bit better than Spa. Every day, you understand a bit better how the team is working. Every day, you meet more people, start building an understanding about the flows and the structure. Now, what we’re trying to do with the team is to map together what we need to unlock next to go back to an even more competitive scenario. That’s where the focus is now. The first phase was observation only; now the second phase is building with the team a map of what we need to unlock, to unlock more.”

Mekies’ technical background and experience have been instrumental in driving the progress of Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls. The Frenchman was recruited by Christian Horner to replace the outgoing Franz Tost. While Red Bull has traditionally relied heavily on Horner, who played multiple roles within the team, his departure left a significant void.

Mekies may not possess the same dynamic persona, but he has settled into his role with ease. His task now is to help the Milton Keynes squad reclaim its dominance in both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

Currently, Red Bull sits fourth in the constructors’ standings with 214 points, 370 points behind title leaders McLaren, 46 points behind second-placed Ferrari, and 34 points behind third-placed Mercedes. Regaining second in the constructors’ championship is a realistic target, alongside the potential to challenge for the drivers’ championship as long as it remains mathematically possible.

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More