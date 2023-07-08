Double F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals which soccer team he supports

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen mentioned that he supports Premier League Giants Manchester United in English soccer.

The Red Bull driver had previously stated that he was a PSV Eindhoven fan in his native country but clarified that he was not a die-hard fan. The answer was surprising for some fans as he is close to Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk, who plays for United's archrivals Liverpool.

As per Talk Sport, Max Verstappen said:

"Oh no! Yes, well I'm a United [supporter]. Well, it's not like I'm a die-hard United fan, I talk to Virgil as well and [other] Liverpool players. But for me, I enjoy when I see a great match when I see great football, and I think the Premier League is the best league out there - a lot of great players. I think Man City is winning a little bit too much, but I guess I could say the same about us [Red Bull]! The other ones just need to get better."

He also chimed in on the latest changes in the Dutch National Team and added:

"It's a tough one, I think at the moment we are still not where we want to be, but with [Ronald] Koeman back in charge, I really hope that's it's going to go down well. I'm of course a big fan, but I am also realistic, and I think of course at the moment they are not the best national team out there.

Max Verstappen analyzes his performance post the first two practice sessions at Silverstone

Despite Topping the charts in the first two practice sessions at the 2023 British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen stated that he and the team had still some work to do ahead of qualifying.

As per GrandPix247, Max Verstappen said:

“It was quite a good day for us. It was a little slippery in the beginning but that’s due to the high pressures that we are running on the tyres. Of course, that is the same for everyone, but it makes it a bit more difficult at a low speed. I think in general the car has been performing really well so we can be happy with that.

"The performance has also been strong in both sessions and we could complete our program. The long runs felt good as well so it’s pretty positive. From our side, we want to improve the car ahead of qualifying tomorrow but overall, it’s been a strong day,"

It will be fascinating which team and driver can closely challenge Max Verstappen for the pole position on Saturday.

