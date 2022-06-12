Create
"DUCT TAPE FIXES EVERYTHING" - Best of F1 fan reactions to chaotic 2022 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan
Khushi Chandani
Modified Jun 12, 2022 07:27 PM IST

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix successfully delivered a thrilling race weekend once again. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen finally broke his streak of bad luck at the Baku City Circuit and secured his fifth race win of the 2022 season to become the sixth different driver to win in Azerbaijan. Red Bull maximized their results this weekend with a 1-2 and an extra point for Sergio Perez for the fastest lap. This extends their lead in the constructors' standings by a whopping 44 points after Ferrari failed to take home a single championship point.

Charles Leclerc started from pole in Baku for the second time in his career and drove a decent race. He looked comfortable enough to finish on the podium, if not win the race, when he was forced to retire after his Ferrari suffered power unit issues. His teammate Carlos Sainz was the first to retire as a result of hydraulic issues with his F1-75. Consequently, Red Bull currently holds an 80-point advantage over the Prancing Horse in the F1 constructors' standings.

With the Ferraris out of the way, George Russell took his third podium finish of the season for Mercedes with another third-place finish, continuing his streak of finishing in the top five in every race of the 2022 season so far. Meanwhile, his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was voted Driver of the Day after securing his best result since the Bahrain Grand Prix, finished in fourth place.

Pierre Gasly, who seemed to be on top of his game all weekend, was another driver to secure his best result of the season so far with a fifth-place finish, as was Sebastian Vettel, who finished sixth. The internet had quite a take on Yuki Tsunoda's race this weekend, where AlphaTauri found a quick fix for his broken rear wing with gaffer tape.

With five DNFs in total, several red flags, and a significant change in the world championship standings, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was quite the spectacle.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari’s title aspirations are going up in smoke #AzerbaijanGP #F1
#AzerbaijanGP in 4 images https://t.co/GQersAWwhU
@F1 Tradition. https://t.co/xnyHy0mjpA
Winning the pole but never the race #f1 #bakugp https://t.co/mLjC5ktG3K
Ferrari reliability letting Leclerc down on race day. #F1 #AzerbaijanGP https://t.co/HYqwpp93GG
Engineering in a nutshell#F1 #AzerbaijanGP twitter.com/BatteryVoltas/… https://t.co/YAxhk5cjoh
Ferrari in Qualifying vs Ferrari in the race #AzerbaijanGP https://t.co/91asDwQw8S
Tsunoda's rear wing#AzerbaijanGP #WTF1 https://t.co/UbIOZXsyaQ
seb busting his latifi collectingass for points penalties for fun https://t.co/uPUEN6AfIb
alpha tauri just pitted tsunoda and duct taped his wing closed to stop it from breakingim mind blownpeak ingenuity, DUCT TAPE FIXES EVERYTHING https://t.co/Qhox9hVjtn
one of my favorite things about formula 1 is how millions of dollars are poured into these cars every year and then we get a shot of alphatauri fixing yuki tsunoda's car with duct tape. ICONIC.
That's 3 wins (potentially) that Leclerc has lost because of car/Ferrari issues. They're giving this to Red Bull.
Ferrari fans everywhere#WTF1 #AzerbaijanGP https://t.co/R5gpXhcOk7
F1: Fucking pinnacle of god damn motorsport.Also F1: Gimme fucking duck tape. It’ll work. I swear. #ElevenF1 #F1 #F1PL #AzerbaijanGP #ducktape https://t.co/1ruYr4Hz1J
this just explains it #AzerbaijanGP #WTF1 https://t.co/rFAtrX1DAn
Checo era at Red Bull #WTF1 #F1 #AzerbaijanGP https://t.co/DNaGcSjv0S
Red Bull to Sergio: #AzerbaijanGP #WTF1 https://t.co/aHNEOmdXrT

