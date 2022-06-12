"DUCT TAPE FIXES EVERYTHING" - Best of F1 fan reactions to chaotic 2022 Azerbaijan GP

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix successfully delivered a thrilling race weekend once again. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen finally broke his streak of bad luck at the Baku City Circuit and secured his fifth race win of the 2022 season to become the sixth different driver to win in Azerbaijan. Red Bull maximized their results this weekend with a 1-2 and an extra point for Sergio Perez for the fastest lap. This extends their lead in the constructors' standings by a whopping 44 points after Ferrari failed to take home a single championship point.
Charles Leclerc started from pole in Baku for the second time in his career and drove a decent race. He looked comfortable enough to finish on the podium, if not win the race, when he was forced to retire after his Ferrari suffered power unit issues. His teammate Carlos Sainz was the first to retire as a result of hydraulic issues with his F1-75. Consequently, Red Bull currently holds an 80-point advantage over the Prancing Horse in the F1 constructors' standings.
With the Ferraris out of the way, George Russell took his third podium finish of the season for Mercedes with another third-place finish, continuing his streak of finishing in the top five in every race of the 2022 season so far. Meanwhile, his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was voted Driver of the Day after securing his best result since the Bahrain Grand Prix, finished in fourth place.
Pierre Gasly, who seemed to be on top of his game all weekend, was another driver to secure his best result of the season so far with a fifth-place finish, as was Sebastian Vettel, who finished sixth. The internet had quite a take on Yuki Tsunoda's race this weekend, where AlphaTauri found a quick fix for his broken rear wing with gaffer tape.
With five DNFs in total, several red flags, and a significant change in the world championship standings, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was quite the spectacle.
