"Dude when are you going to own up and call this for what it is. abysmal": Fans react to Ferrari boss claiming the car had better pace in Baku

Fans reacted as Ferrari team principal claimed that the car had a competitive pace during the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP, despite the team's overall finish putting them right above the point-scoring positions. Vasseur suggested that the car showcased good pace during the practice session on Friday, but they were stuck in traffic during the length of the race.

Ad

Ferrari's weekend at Baku ended in disappointment as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc only managed to finish P8 and P9. Both drivers were unable to perform many overtakes during the race, and also lost their position in the Constructors' Championship.

Despite their finish, however, team principal Fred Vasseur claimed that the car did have pace as they showcased on Friday, topping the second practice session. He added that neither driver could extract the maximum pace during qualifying, and were stuck in traffic during the race.

Ad

Trending

"The pace was there this weekend," he said. "On Friday the pace was strong, then on Saturday we couldnt put things together. Today we were stuck with traffic. We lost this weekend yesterday not today. We had the potential to make a better job."

Fans, however, remained unimpressed with Vasseur's statements. Many claimed that the SF-25 had no pace and that the team needed to improve on the same.

Ad

RN ♋︎ @reehl7 @GazzettaFerrari dude when are you going to own up and call this for what it is. abysmal.

Ad

George_TeamLH🇬🇧 @George_Taylor94 @GazzettaFerrari Because the team changed the car too much &amp; fucked the quali up … Why don’t the TEAM actually take accountability rather than this pissy PR, dodging around it?!

Ad

f1addict @hamiltonfc447 @GazzettaFerrari All This nonsense every time just fire this guy and the entire strategy department

Ad

At the same time, others claimed that other factors, such as the driver pairing and strategy, were the issues that needed to be fixed.

Chandan Ganwani @chandan_ganwani @GazzettaFerrari The car is good enough for Poles and Podiums The current Ferrari drivers combined are Pathetic

Ad

🔟 🍀⭐️⭐️ @AfcHaameX @GazzettaFerrari Then fix your damm strategy

Ad

YJCKEcho @YJCKEcho @GazzettaFerrari What??HAHAHA,you team and you are a fully joke.

Ad

Ferrari lose second spot to rival Mercedes after major loss in Baku

Although Ferrari hasn't been a top-performing car this season so far, the team had managed to keep up the second position in the Constructors' Championship. However, Mercedes had been closing up the gap in recent races.

The Azerbaijan GP opened the optimal window for the Brackley-based outfit, as both their drivers managed to outperform Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. George Russell, who was unwell at the start of the weekend, managed to clinch P2, his second-highest finish this season. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli also improved his overall performance, bringing in a P4, right behind Carlos Sainz.

This gave Mercedes enough points to outscore Ferrari, and they now sit in second place in the Constructors' Championship with a four-point advantage over the Italian outfit. While this seems to be a major positive for Mercedes, there are still seven races remaining in the season. If the Scuderia does manage to perform well in the remaining races, they could get into a tight battle with the Brackley team in the final few rounds of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More