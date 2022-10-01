"Due process will be followed"- FIA issues statement following Red Bull's alleged budget cap controversy

FIA has issued a public statement on Red Bull's alleged budget cap controversy. Many reports revealed yesterday that Red Bull and Aston Martin were the teams that might have exceeded their budgets for the 2021 season. The rumors were discussed during the broadcast and even multiple team principals were questioned. FIA has now released a statement on the matter.

The statement reads that the FIA is still in the process of finalizing the assessment of the 2021 financial data. If there were any breaches, they would be dealt with according to the formal process set out in the regulations. The statement read,

"The FIA is currently finalizing the assessment of the 2021 financial data submitted by all Formula 1 teams. Alleged breaches of the Financial Regulations, if any, will be dealt with according to the formal process set out in the regulations."

The statement further read,

"The FIA notes significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and reiterates that the assessment is ongoing and due process will be followed without consideration to any external discussion."

Another FIA statement on the budget cap row:"The FIA notes significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and reiterates that the assessment is ongoing and due process will be followed without consideration to any external discussion"

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was questioned if he was aware of rumors that the team had breached the cost cap. He said,

“Certainly, not aware of any. The accounts are all submitted way back in March. It's been a long process going through it with the FIA. They are rightly following that process and mid-next week is when they declare their certificates. Our submission was below the cap. It's down to the FIA to follow their processes.”

The Red Bull boss further added that,

"It's a brand new set of regulations and a complicated set of regulations. So, how rules are interpreted and applied is going to be subjective between the teams. As the years go by things will get cleared up, but we are confident in our submission [of the accounts].”

Red Bull's alleged cost cap breach report by multiple outlets

The alleged cost cap breach by the team was reported by several outlets yesterday. Reports indicated that, according to paddock rumors, the two teams had breached the cost cap for the 2021 F1 season.

"The paddock radio reports that in the first year of the cost cap, two teams exceeded the limit of $148.6 million. One of them on a large scale. In the paddock there are rumors that it should be Red Bull and Aston Martin. The FIA is in a bind. It is obliged to make any transgressions public."

auto-motor-und-sport.de/formel-1/f1-bu… “Next week, the FIA intends to announce the result of the first cost cap review for the 2021 season. Two teams are said to be over the limit, one of them significantly. The rumor is circulating in the paddock that it is Red Bull.” “Next week, the FIA intends to announce the result of the first cost cap review for the 2021 season. Two teams are said to be over the limit, one of them significantly. The rumor is circulating in the paddock that it is Red Bull.”#SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 #F1auto-motor-und-sport.de/formel-1/f1-bu…

The report continued,

"Exceeding the budget cap is a breach of the rules, like an underweight car or too much gas flow. Supposedly, the result should have been communicated long ago, but one of the two cases could cause an earthquake in the paddock."

In a championship that has turned into a somewhat damp squib, this scandal is surely going to keep the fans occupied for some time.

