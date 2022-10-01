"Then give him a seat; Has control over 4 seats"- Fans slam Red Bull boss for providing false assurances to Daniel Ricciardo amidst uncertain F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo is currently without an F1 seat for 2023 after his contract with McLaren ended a year before it was set to expire, meaning Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season.

In an interview with the Beyond The Grid podcast, Ricciardo's former boss, Christian Horner, said he would give the Aussie a seat for 2023 if he was running Alpine. However, this false assurance didn't do much to impress fans.

In response to Horner's statement, fans didn't shy away from showing their disappointment on Twitter, asking the Red Bull boss to give Daniel Ricciardo a seat since he had so much to say and has control over four seats:

Regardless of the fans' reactions, Horner's statement indicates that he wishes well for Daniel Ricciardo. He is still a fan of Ricciardo's driving abilities and believes the Australian will deliver according to his potential once his confidence is back.

Daniel Ricciardo is still in talks for 2023 F1 seat

Currently without a seat, Daniel Ricciardo has three options left - Alpine, Williams and Haas - as they are the only teams yet to announce their driver line-up for 2023. There have been no direct links with any of these teams yet, but Ricciardo said his team is in talks and is exploring possible options:

"My team is talking to pretty much everyone and they are having conversations. So we are just trying to put it all together and figure out what makes the most sense. So it's not that they're not interested, and while I'm not coming from a place of overconfidence, we are just doing our due diligence and figuring out what's best."

He continued:

"Trying to see beyond next year, because for me I want be racing but also don't want to be just looking at the next 12 months and not the next 24."

Ricciardo is keeping an optimistic and positive mindset about the future. While his first choice is obviously to be on the grid, he is open to being a reserve driver or taking some time off as well:

"It's like a little bit of time away is powerful and reminds you how much you miss it and that's where next year, if I'm not racing, I feel like there could be a blessing in all that. It could make me start foaming at the mouth wanting to get back, so that's why I'd be pumped to be on the grid again but also seeing positives if that's not the case."

He further added:

"That's why I'm at peace with whatever happens in 2023, because everything is going to happen for a reason and all these things makes sense. Having a couple of weeks off is good for headspace, clarity and all those kinds of things."

Daniel Ricciardo is also being lauded for his professionalism and 'class act' by the fans for the way he handled the Oscar Piastri situation. He reached out to the Formula 2 champion, wishing him luck and congratulating him for the seat.

With six races left, the Aussie's massive fanbase is hoping for a memorable end to the season.

