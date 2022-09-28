"He is one class act; Who was not professional was McLaren"- Fans laud Daniel Ricciardo for his 'professional' spirit during Oscar Piastri saga

Daniel Ricciardo is in his last season in F1. The eight-time Grand Prix winner was replaced at McLaren by the 2021 Formula 2 champion, Oscar Piastri. Ricciardo is having a poor season at McLaren. The Australian is currently 14th in the drivers' championship, having scored 19 points in 16 races so far. He has finished inside the top 10 only four times.

In contrast, his teammate Lando Norris is seventh in the championship. He has scored 88 points so far and is single-handedly carrying McLaren in sixth in the constructors' championship.

McLaren were put under the spotlight on social media for their handling of the Oscar Piastri saga and how they let go of Daniel Ricciardo. Here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

Sara Beth @SaraBet39167584 @F1 He is one class act- didn't start blaming the car or the team or bitch and whine after they dropped. You could tell he was deverstated to not be with the team next but kept his head up and comments classy. Hope he is on the grid next year. @F1 He is one class act- didn't start blaming the car or the team or bitch and whine after they dropped. You could tell he was deverstated to not be with the team next but kept his head up and comments classy. Hope he is on the grid next year.

"He is one class act- didn't start blaming the car or the team or bitch and whine after they dropped. You could tell he was devastated to not be with the team next but kept his head up and comments classy. Hope he is on the grid next year."

"Who was not professional was McLaren"

"We love Daniel, decent guy"

"classy dudes"

Alice ✌🏻 @AliceHolman07 @F1 You honestly can’t fault how Daniel has presented himself and behaved in all the chaos. A truely good person. @F1 You honestly can’t fault how Daniel has presented himself and behaved in all the chaos. A truely good person.

"You honestly can’t fault how Daniel has presented himself and behaved in all the chaos. A truly good person."

"DR is a class act. The others mentioned? Not so much."

"Daniel is the best!"

ayesha @ayeshaibutt Daniel Ricciardo deserves to race in Vegas next year even if he doesn’t have a seat #F1 Daniel Ricciardo deserves to race in Vegas next year even if he doesn’t have a seat #F1

"Daniel Ricciardo deserves to race in Vegas next year even if he doesn’t have a seat"

"A classs guy"

Daniel Ricciardo reached out to Oscar Piastri to congratulate the young Australian

Daniel Ricciardo dialed the young driver to wish him well on his McLaren journey. Piastri will be replacing Ricciardo next summer and there have been rumors of bad blood between the two Australians. However, Ricciardo put all such speculation to rest as Piastri revealed how his fellow countryman reached out and congratulated him for earning an F1 seat for the 2023 season. Piastri said:

"A true professional, Daniel is. My respect for him was already extremely high and it’s only got higher in the way he’s responded."

With six races left in the season, Daniel Ricciardo's entire fanbase is hoping for a good finish to a career that has seen extreme highs and lows equally. Ricciardo is considered one of the goofiest and most fun-loving people on the grid and everyone loves the Australian for his personality and energy.

F1 will surely miss Ricciardo next year.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far