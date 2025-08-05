Dutch media mock Lewis Hamilton for being scared off the track by Max Verstappen at F1 Hungarian GP

Dutch media personality and racing driver Rudy van Buren has mocked Lewis Hamilton for being scared of Max Verstappen at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Briton drove off the track as Verstappen attacked him from behind into turn 4, which meant that the latter was able to overtake without a challenge.
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton found themselves jockeying for position at the Hungarian GP, albeit for P11. As the Red Bull driver found it difficult to get past, he went for an unconventional overtake into turn 4 on lap 29. Hamilton, seemingly to avoid a collision, ran off the track as Verstappen went past.
Verstappen was investigated for his move after the race, but claimed that he did not touch Hamilton, and that the 7x world champion "got scared" and drove off the track. Verstappen received no penalty in the end.
After the race, Dutch pundit and racing driver Rudy van Buren also mocked Hamilton for his driving during the incident. While appearing on the Vroooom talk show on Viaplay, the 33-year-old was asked to give his take on the moment.
"We (Verstappen and him) show our nose. Then we shout: 'Boo!'. That's how the door opens and then you're past, without contact," replied van Buren, while laughing. [via GPblog]
"He (Hamilton) just drove off himself,” he added.
Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had a disappointing outing at the Hungaroring. Hamilton started and finished the race in P12 in what was yet another weekend to forget for the 40-year-old in 2025.
Verstappen also started the race in a lowly P8 and finished the race in ninth place. The 4x world champion had complained about a lack of grip in the RB21 throughout the race weekend, hindering his performance.
What Lewis Hamilton said about his incident with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian GP
Lewis Hamilton claimed that he "tried to avoid a shunt" with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian GP when asked why he drove off the road during their battle on lap 29. Some people had presumed that there could have been contact made between the two drivers, leading to Hamilton driving off the track.
But speaking to Viaplay after the race, Hamilton explained what exactly transpired during the race.
"I saw him (Verstappen) last minute and he was quite close to my rear wheel, so I tried to avoid the shunt," Hamilton said.
Both Verstappen and Hamilton were summoned to the stewards after the race to discuss the incident. But the Ferrari driver waived his right to attend as only his representatives were present at the meeting.
A penalty for Verstappen wouldn't have affected the results of either driver massively, and the stewards decided to take no action in the end anyway.