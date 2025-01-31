Early setback for Carlos Sainz as Williams team principal makes stark admission about the team's biggest handicap from 2024

Ahead of Carlos Sainz's debut year with Williams Racing, team principal James Vowles admitted removing a significant chunk out of the 2025 season budget to fix the repairs of damages sustained through crashes in 2024.

Sainz was sacked from his Ferrari seat without a fault of his own, as Lewis Hamilton was chosen to replace him from the 2025 season onwards. The Spaniard couldn't believe his fate but gathered himself to look for better opportunities.

However, late into the season, Sainz confirmed signing a multi-year deal with Williams Racing, a team that has struggled to compete in the mid-field for the longest time.

Regardless, with former Mercedes engineer James Vowles at their helm as the team principal, the Grove-based squad is hoping for a turnaround.

Meanwhile, ahead of the car launch event, Volwes made a major admission about budget restrictions for the upcoming season. Talking to Planet F1, he said:

"I think teams aren’t built to take six major crashes. It’s a distraction away from ‘25; there’s no doubt about it. The implication is you have to take a little bit away from [the 2025] cost cap [budget]. That’s the frustration behind it. You’re moving things around. What we’re talking about is a few hundred thousand that I wish we weren’t spending [in 2024] that we could spend [in 2025].”

Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, and his second-half replacement, Franco Colapinto, were involved in numerous crashes throughout the year. In Australia, after Albon crashed in the practice session, the team deployed only a single car on Sunday due to a lack of a spare chassis.

Moreover, Colapinto also suffered two brutal crashes in Las Vegas and Brazil, resulting in increased financial strain. Hence, Carlos Sainz seems in trouble as his debut year will likely be filled with challenges and tough periods.

Carlos Sainz is unsure of Williams' ability to compete for podiums

Carlos Sainz (Image Source: Getty)

Four-time race winner, Carlos Sainz, is skeptical about his new team, Williams Racing's ability to fight for podiums. After signing a multi-year deal, Sainz is set to debut with the Grove-based squad in 2025.

When asked if Williams can compete for podiums, Sainz told Motorsportweek:

"That is a question that I cannot answer. It’s impossible to predict the future, impossible to know how long it’s going to take me and Williams to be back fighting for podium positions. What I can tell you is that I’m as determined as ever to help that team to be back where it belongs."

Sainz won two races, Australia and Mexico, in 2024 and claimed seven additional podium finishes. He also finished P5 in the drivers championship. However, dropping down from a race-winning car to Williams will likely be a difficult transition for him.

