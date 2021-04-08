Ecclestone says Schumacher name has to be in Formula 1

Speaking to German publication Auto Bild, former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone made interesting statements about Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. The 90-year-old highlighted the importance of the Schumacher name in the sport. He also reflected on his memories with Michael Schumacher and expressed his views on Vettel's new journey with Aston Martin.

"I feel like I’ve learned a lot, and hopefully I’m able to convert that into something positive for the next race."@SchumacherMick on completing his first @F1 race.#HaasF1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/mPPbZt2rT1 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 28, 2021

Ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone told the German publication:

“Schumacher: That's the name that has to be in Formula One! I feel sorry for him, because he has great qualities with which he could achieve more than with the people where he is now (Haas). I'm not sure he can learn that much. He will not have anyone there who can teach him much. He's very much on his own.”

Schumacher has inherited his father's genius: Ecclestone

Ecclestone would have preferred Mick Schumacher joining a team more suitable to his skills. He said:

“...A team like Red Bull. A team that has the skills to win races. The people in the team can support him in that. His performance in Formula 2 was great. It's not going to be easy in the current team.”

The former Formula 1 boss also believes the young German "inherited a lot from his father's genius." He further added:

"I would be very disappointed if we couldn't see great performances from him in the future."

Our first ever winner in the desert 🏆



Michael @schumacher took victory way back in 2004 in our inaugural visit to @BAH_Int_Circuit #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/lpxcdsp4lZ — Formula 1 (@F1) March 22, 2021

Ecclestone shared a close relationship with Michael Schumacher and has often praised him as an all-time great in the sport's history. Reflecting on Mick's father, Ecclestone said:

“The nice thing I can say about Michael Schumacher: There have never been any problems with him. It was hard not to like him.”

Sebastian Vettel (L) speaks with Bernie Ecclestone (R). Photo: Charles Coates/Getty Images.

The 90-year-old also shares a friendly rapport with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Speaking about the German, Ecclestone said:

“The best thing he can do and what anyone can do is forget the years at Ferrari. What many may not know, he is a very sensitive guy. He loves to be loved. That did not happen to him at Ferrari."

Ecclestone is also familiar with the four-time world champion’s new boss, Lawrence Stroll, and mentioned he’s in touch with him. Explaining Vettel's move to Aston Martin, Ecclestone said:

“He wasn't disappointed with life or didn't want to be the old Vettel anymore. It was just that he had to get back into a suitable team. I'm sure he's on the right team now where he's taken care of. He has the prerequisite to show the old Vettel again. And I think he'll be able to do that there.”

