Eddie Jordan feels McLaren is missing Lewis Hamilton's former mentor

Eddie Jordan feels McLaren is sorely missing Lewis Hamilton's former mentor Ron Dennis.

Under Ron, McLaren became a huge powerhouse in F1 and dominated the sport in the last 1980s with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the team. He was also responsible for discovering Lewis Hamilton when he was very young and managed his junior career.

However, McLaren has seen a drop in form as the team has not won a title since 2008. Even in the last few years, the team has dropped in the pecking order from leading the midfield to losing out to Alpine and Aston Martin.

Talking about the team's situation right now, Eddie Jordan explained on the Formula For Success podcast that the team would be missing Ron dearly at this stage. He said:

“Ron was a perfectionist wasn’t he? He just had everything planned. He wanted the [Ayrton] Sennas, he wanted the [Alain] Prosts. To be fair, we all laughed and joked, we took the mickey out of Ron a little bit because of how clinical he is, both in cleanliness and the way he prepares the car and the people, but I bet they wish they had him back."

He added:

“Because McLaren now are nowhere near where they were. You can say what you like, Ron Dennis was just fantastically dedicated and committed to his team and [he was] the unsung hero to the staff members and people [who worked there].”

Former McLaren boss was misunderstood: David Coulthard

Talking about Dennis, Coulthard stated that the former team boss was misunderstood by the outside world. He went on to add that Dennis was an incredibly caring individual that looked out for the team.

Coulthard said:

"Ron Dennis was, I think, misunderstood to the outside world. Because he was an incredibly caring individual to the team and took care of his team personnel if they had medical issues or their family had issues. He took care of them quietly, but in a great way because he understood the importance of the team.”

The British team has been in a major decline for a decade now. The last time they were in contention for the title was in 2010 and the last time they consistently fought at the front of the grid was in 2012.

Since then, McLaren has become a midfielder and has not shown the ability to be a frontrunner.

