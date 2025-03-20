Eddie Jordan's cause of death: How did the former F1 team boss die?

Former F1 team principal Eddie Jordan died at 76 after a battle with prostate and bladder cancer on March 20. He was one of the most popular and influential people in the F1 paddock of the last 35 years and developed long-term relationships with several prominent people.

The Irishman had started his career as a budding kart racer and won several kart championships in the 1970s and went on to race in the 1981 Le Mans race with Steve O'Rourke and David Hobbs in a BMW M1.

Jordan later set up his own racing team named Jordan Grand Prix in 1991 and won four races and multiple podiums in a stint over a decade long as team principal. Under his leadership, several drivers like Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill, and Ralf Schumacher had an opportunity to compete in the sport.

Eddie Jordan later sold the team to Russian businessman Alex Shnaider in 2006 who later sold it to Vijay Mallya a year later and renamed it Force India. After Force India went into administration in 2018, it was bought by a consortium involving Lawrence Stroll, who renamed it Aston Martin F1 in 2021.

Jordan revealed his cancer diagnosis from earlier in 2024 in December and said he was battling an "aggressive form" of the disease but was optimistic about the treatment. The prostate and bladder cancer had spread to his spine and pelvis region as well in the last couple of months. His family announced (via BBC) today:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

In the final years of his life, it was revealed that Jordan had managed aero wizard Adrian Newey for a long time and brokered a 2024 move to Aston Martin for Newey from Red Bull.

F1 CEO pays tribute to Eddie Jordan on his death

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said he was "deeply saddened" by Eddie Jordan's death and spoke about his energetic personality in a tribute.

In a tweet from F1's official account, the former Ferrari team boss said:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan. With his inexhaustible energy, he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

Jordan also worked as an F1 pundit for BBC from 2009 to 2015 alongside David Coulthard, with whom he also hosted a podcast called "Formula for Success" which started in 2023.

