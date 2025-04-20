"Elon Musk is a Max Verstappen fan": Fans react to the world's richest man sharing the Red Bull driver's post

Some F1 fans were left surprised on Saturday, after the world's richest man, Elon Musk, reshared Max Verstappen's post on X. The Dutch driver shared a post after securing the pole position for the Saudi Arabian GP, which was subsequently shared by the platform's owner.

Verstappen defied the odds to claim the pole for the Saudi GP on Saturday, as the reigning F1 world champion pipped out Oscar Piastri by just 0.010 seconds. This understandably garnered a positive reaction for the driver from F1 fans on X, but a new Verstappen fan was seemingly unearthed as well on X.

After the qualifying session on Saturday, Verstappen shared images from the session on X, celebrating the pole position with his fans.

This post was reposted by X's owner, Elon Musk, which in turn garnered hilarious reactions from F1 fans online.

"Elon Musk is a Verstappen fan 💀", said one user.

"Who reposted????", exclaimed another fan.

"Even Jos Verstappen is a good dad compared to musk," said yet another fan.

While most fans were simply surprised to see Musk reposting Verstappen's post, there were also a few who hilariously trolled the Dutchman's fans as well.

"let me ruin every verstappies day by saying; if verstappen wins today, you will feel the same emotions as elon musk 🥱🥱," said a fan.

"Cant believe a max verstappen win today would make me feel the same emotion as Elon musk I AM SICK," said another fan.

"I'm sorry Max I love you, but I need you to put it in the wall, I can't take that prick being happy 😭😭," claimed yet another fan.

Nobody can know for sure whether Elon Musk really is a Max Verstappen fan, or even follows F1 closely. The businessman posts and reshares posts about a whole host of topics on his X, including sports.

Elon Musk had visited Max Verstappen's Red Bull team during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

Elon Musk with Christian Horner at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Elon Musk visited the F1 paddock with his son back in 2023, to attend that year's Miami Grand Prix. The billionaire visited Max Verstappen's team, Red Bull, while in Florida, and apparently even had a discussion about the power units with team boss Christian Horner.

After Musk's appearance, Horner revealed that the businessman was keen to learn about the F1 cars battery and power output, and even shared his desire to race an F1 car with one of his Teslas.

“Well, it was great to see him coming to a Formula 1 race and embracing the combustion engine again,” said Horner. [via Planet F1]

“I think he was very impressed with the technology. Obviously, an incredibly bright guy, wanted to know all about the battery and so on, and the power and the output of the car, and then threw down the gauntlet of wanting to race us with one of his electrical vehicles – but then realised that they could only do half the race.”

If Musk really is a Max Verstappen or Red Bull fan, he will be cheering the Dutchman on as he starts Sunday's Saudi Arabian GP from pole. He will be joined by Oscar Piastri on the front row, in his rapid McLaren, while George Russell starts the race around Jeddah in P3.

