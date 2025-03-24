Emergency meeting to be held at Red Bull as Max Verstappen's deficit to Lando Norris increases during the F1 Chinese GP

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that the team will hold a meeting at Milton Keynes to review its disappointing performance at the Chinese GP. Speaking to Motorsport, the Austrian stated that Max Verstappen will be present at the factory to assist in improving the RB21.

A fourth-place finish for Verstappen and a 12th-place result for Liam Lawson in China did little to help Red Bull close the gap to McLaren. The RB21 was only the fourth-fastest car at the Shanghai circuit, with Verstappen’s third-place finish in the sprint being the team's best weekend result.

According to Marko, the four-time world champion will work closely with Red Bull’s engineers to address the car’s weaknesses. With McLaren securing their first-ever 1-2 in China and extending their lead in the standings, the reigning champions are now trailing by 42 points after just two races, adding to their growing concerns.

Commenting on the Chinese GP disappointment, Marko said (via Motorsport):

“We have to work hard. Max is in the factory next week with the engineers to discuss where the weaknesses are. We have to improve the car as soon as possible, but we know it will take time.”

Christian Horner reckons it is too early for Red Bull to feel defeated

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner believes it is too early to declare the 2025 season a lost cause. The Briton downplayed concerns over the gap in the constructors' championship and insisted that the gap was not a margin worth worrying about at this stage. At the same time, he also felt they were only eight points behind in the drivers' championship which was a minuscule margin.

The 50-year-old acknowledged that Red Bull still had untapped potential in its car and remained confident that the team could recover from their current pace deficit. Drawing comparisons to the 2024 season, Horner suggested that it would be premature to judge their early struggles as a sign of defeat, emphasizing that Red Bull had the tools to bounce back.

Speaking to onsite media in China, the Red Bull Racing CEO said (via Sky Sports):

“It's race 2. You can't be that defeatist. I mean we're 8 points behind in the drivers' championship after two races, and there's everything to play for, and if nothing else, last year teaches you: you can start as strong as you like, it's how you finish.”

“We've got great strength and depth in our team. Everybody in the company knows we've got a bit of pace to find and you know, we've got the tools, we've got the people in order to do that. It's just unpicking it.”

Red Bull currently sits third in the constructors’ championship, while Max Verstappen holds second place in the drivers’ standings. Meanwhile, McLaren leads the points table with a commanding 78 points, while Red Bull has only managed 36—highlighting the team's early-season struggles.

With Verstappen as the team’s sole points scorer, the pressure continues to mount on Liam Lawson, whose future looks increasingly uncertain after two disappointing races. Mercedes, on the other hand, has solidified its position in second place with 57 points, sitting 21 points behind McLaren and 21 points ahead of Red Bull.

