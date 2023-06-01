“Enough to feed my delusions” - F1 Twitter reacts to Carlos Sainz refusing to confirm whether he has a girlfriend

Carlos Sainz recently joked about how he does not have a girlfriend. The statement was made during fan interactions prior to the 2023 F1 Spanish GP.

For several years now, the Spanish driver has been in a relationship with Isabel Hernaez, a journalist working as a press officer for Scalpers Company and Victoria Collection.

Since both have been together since 2017, this statement from the Ferrari driver was rather confusing. During the fan interactions, Carlos Sainz said:

“When I’m at home, I take time to spend with my family, my dog, my girlfriend, if I have one.”

Even though the statement was made in Spanish, it was clear that it was in jest. The fans and the presenters had a light chuckle after Sainz mentioned that he would be spending time with his girlfriend if he had one. However, when the video went viral on social media platforms, many were taken aback.

F1 fans on Twitter reacted strongly to the statement. They were shocked and posted pictures of other F1 drivers with their shocked expressions, further enhancing what they were feeling.

"Carlos Sainz is single !!!????? Enough to feed my delusions OMG," one fan tweeted.

Furthermore, a few fans mentioned how they loved Isabel Hernaez and Carlos Sainz together.

Of course, there has not been an official statement from either of the two about their breakup. Although they have been seen together in various races, the pair have kept their relationship behind closed doors most of the time.

Hence, there could be a chance that they did not feel the need to reveal anything to their fans. However, nothing can be said for sure whether the Ferrari driver has drifted away from Isabel or not.

Carlos Sainz took the blame for the wrong strategy call in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Carlos Sainz recently explained how he made the wrong strategy call in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP by staying out for an extra lap during rainy conditions.

"High adrenaline, high excitement on the radio like always in Monaco. The first pit stop surprised me because I was on a very quick in lap on the hard tyre, thinking I was going to extend and overcut Esteban. We boxed and were one second behind, which I didn't get. I will talk with them now," he told Sky Sports after the race.

"With the pitstop and rain coming, I thought we were going to use the hard for a bit longer. The second stop was one lap too late but that was probably my fault, trying to compensate the frustration from the first stop by trying something differently and I got it wrong," he added.

Carlos Sainz is currently sixth in the drivers' championship table with 48 points. He is still ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc, who has 42 points.

