Esteban Ocon admits replicating F1 royalty Lewis Hamilton’s one winning formula to success

Esteban Ocon of Alpine feels the need to copy Lewis Hamilton's strategy for success in the future of his F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton has proven to be an inspiration for many drivers to think about racing in F1. Esteban Ocon recently revealed that he is one of them. Ocon stated that despite Hamilton being extremely busy most of the time, he takes just enough time to note down important points regarding Formula 1.

Ocon also believes that he might follow this strategy to replicate the success that Hamilton has achieved. He spoke on the High Performance podcast:

"He’s always had his paperboard, with notes. He was always making notes not to forget things from one year to another, or from one session to another."

"And this is [something] I do as well now. I was not doing notes before [Lewis] and now I got all my notes inside my phone."

Although Esteban Ocon's goals in F1 are like any other driver on the current grid, he has failed to achieve them so far with Alpine. The team's performance was extremely poor in the first two rounds of the 2024 F1 season, and it is hard to suggest if it will improve in the future.

Lewis Hamilton hopes for a stronger future as Mercedes reportedly planning to delay their scheduled upgrades

In what is set to be his final season with the team, Lewis Hamilton has been disappointed with the Mercedes W15's performance. The car was built around to improve on the W14's weaknesses, but the issues have remained the same so far. Team principal Toto Wolff earlier mentioned an issue with the car's fundamentals which the team is trying to work on, but no improvement was noticed in the first two races.

Following up on the same, Mercedes are planning to delay the scheduled upgrades of their cars. According to Formula Uno Analisi Techica, the Brackley-based outfit is hoping to collect more data from the Australian GP next week and test if the upgrades they have planned will help the car develop positively.

Amidst all this, Lewis Hamilton's final year with the team is passing by. He will join Ferrari in the 2025 season, ending his decades-old stint with Mercedes. Prior to the start of the season, he mentioned his will to finish 2024 on a high, but with the performance of the car so far, it seems rather challenging.