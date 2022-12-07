Esteban Ocon believes Mick Schumacher will make a return to the sport. He suggested that the German should always be around the paddock to pick up any opportunity that comes knocking on the door. Schumacher made his debut in F1 last season with Haas. The young German impressed in his first season with Nikita Mazepin as his teammate.

The second season was, however, disappointing as the start of the season saw Mick Schumacher suffering very heavy crashes. In Saudi Arabia and Monaco, the German's car was torn in half, resulting in the Haas team principal giving him a public dressing down.

Even though Schumacher improved and put together some impressive drives, the lack of consistency and the availability of a more viable option in Nico Hulkenberg worked against the German.

Haas opted to go ahead with Nico Hulkenberg as a replacement for Schumacher and the young German was left without a seat for next season. Esteban Ocon, a friend of Mick Schumacher on the F1 grid, believes that the German can make a return to the sport. He told media, including RacingNews365.com:

"I believe he will [return to F1]. He will obviously work hard with this team to come back. I've been out of this sport and I know how it feels [to leave F1] after two years. But hard work, dedication, and just being here each time there was a car started, that's the thing that brought me back to the sport, and I'm sure he will have a shot again."

Can Mick Schumacher make a return to F1?

The young German is rumored to be joining Mercedes as a reserve driver for next season. While this does not guarantee a seat in F1, it does guarantee a good learning curve.

Most importantly, what works for Schumacher is his name and his nationality as well. One of the biggest reasons why Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has extended an olive branch to the youngster is because of his father, Michael Schumacher. His father spent a brief stint with the Silver Arrows in the years leading up to their dominance of the Turbo Hybrid era.

Additionally, with Audi expected to join the sport soon and the team making it clear that they will be keeping an eye on German drivers, Mick could return sooner rather than later. Could this happen as early as the 2024 F1 season? It's hard to say, but the path is surely open for the young German to stage a comeback.

