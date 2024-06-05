Esteban Ocon to join Mercedes? New reports explore the possibility of Alpine driver replacing Lewis Hamilton next year

Esteban Ocon recently announced that he would part ways with the Alpine F1 team at the end of the season. The Frenchman will be a free agent for the upcoming season, with reports suggesting he has few options for 2025.

Ocon is managed by Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff, with many speculating at the possibility of the Frenchman replacing Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton. Despite his close links to the Silver Arrows boss, Sky F1 pundit Craig Slater suggests he will not replace the seven-time champion.

Slater insists that if Esteban Ocon were in contention for the Mercedes seat, Wolff would have already made the announcement. The Silver Arrows is looking to promote F2 prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is participating in a rigorous test program this season.

"It’s difficult for Ocon. He is managed, to a degree, by Toto Wolff who is the team boss at Mercedes. But if Wolff wanted to put him in that seat replacing Lewis Hamilton, that would already have happened. That’s not going to happen," Slater recently told Sky Sports News.

Slater also made the grim suggestion that Ocon might not remain on the F1 grid for the upcoming season:

"I've been doing my rounds and finding, pretty much, that most of the doors seem closed to Esteban Ocon at the moment."

Despite graduating from the Mercedes Junior Program, Craig Slater suggests Esteban Ocon is not an option for either Mercedes or Williams, narrowing his options for 2025. He said that Ocon's chances of driving for Audi depend on Carlos Sainz's decision, who is currently the most sought-after free agent.

Slater mentions Haas as the most likely destination for Ocon to save his F1 career. Team Principal Ayao Komatsu indicated that the team is interested in the French driver. If none of the options work out, the Alpine driver might head to the World Endurance Championship.

Esteban Ocon to announce his 2025 plans 'very soon'

In the recent statement following his Alpine exit news, Ocon said he would announce his plans shortly. He also expressed his gratitude for the Alpine F1 team, having spent the previous four seasons with the Enstone-based squad. Esteban Ocon leaves the team as an F1 race winner with three podium results.

"We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times. I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season," an excerpt from his statement read.

While Ocon is in negotiations with Haas, Alpine junior driver Jack Doohan, Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher, and Zhou Guanyu are reportedly in contention to take his seat for 2025.